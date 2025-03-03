Menu Explore
28-year-old man kills teen during argument in Deonar

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 03, 2025 08:12 AM IST

Mumbai: A 28-year-old man allegedly beat up a minor boy to death in Deonar during an argument on Saturday when he asked the accused why he misbehaved with the latter’s sister. The police on Sunday arrested the accused, Saib Alibaduddin Sawant, a labourer at APMC market in Vashi.

(Shutterstock)
(Shutterstock)

Around 9 pm on Saturday, Sawant and the 14-year-old were sitting outside in the neighbourhood, along with a few others. During the conversation, the boy asked why Sawant had misbehaved with his sister. To this, Sawant first kicked the accused. They began to argue when the man slammed the teenager on the road and banged his head on the ground. He then kicked him in the face multiple times. Passersby intervened to disperse the two and rushed the boy to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead during treatment, said a police officer.

The Deonar police booked Sawant for murder and arrested him on Sunday. An officer said that they have recorded statements of the eyewitnesses and further investigation is going on.

