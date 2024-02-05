Mumbai: Police found the bodies of three men in a closed flat in Vasai’s Manikpur area on Sunday evening. They suspect that the men, in their twenties and thirties, died due to leakage from the LPG gas cylinder in their kitchen, and have registered an accidental death report. 3 bodies found in closed Vasai flat

The three men were identified as Mohammed Azam, 35, and two of his flatmates, who lived in a second-floor apartment of Asha Sadan building in Vasai (west) on rent, said police. Azam is a fruit vendor, while the other two are casual workers.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

On Sunday evening, the police received a call from locals, who complained of gas emitting from the flat. On reaching the spot, they found the house locked from the inside, and broke open the door. Two bodies were found in the hall, while the third one was recovered from the kitchen.

Raju Mane, senior inspector from Manikpur police station, said the men likely died a day prior to their bodies being discovered. “There was a strong stench of gas when we entered the flat, and the gas knob was turned on,” he said Mane, adding that the bodies had begun to decompose.

While the bodies have been sent for post mortem, police have registered a case of accidental death. “We are investigating the cause of death of the three men, but no foul play is suspected,” said Mane. Police was trying to contact the families of the deceased, he added.