PANVEL: Panvel city, CIDCO-administered nodes and 14 surrounding villages will be without water for 36 hours, from 9am on Tuesday till 9pm on Wednesday, as the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) undertakes pipeline repairs and other work under Phase I of the Nhava-Sheva Sub-Regional Water Supply Scheme. The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) area and Panvel railway station will also be affected. 36-hr water shutdown to hit Panvel, CIDCO nodes and 14 villages

Supply is expected to remain at low pressure on November 19 and 20, with normal pressure likely to return by the night of November 20. Some pockets could take longer.

Panvel city, New Panvel and CIDCO nodes, including Kalamboli, Khandeshwar and Karanjade, will be hit, along with societies, schools and commercial establishments on the MJP network. The 14 villages are Karanjade, Derivali, Vadghar, Vichumbe, Usarli, Belvali, Wardoli, Nandgaon, Kudave, Dapoli, Pargaon, Ovale, Kundevahal and Nanoshi.

The shutdown comes as Panvel faces water-supply constraints. At a review meeting earlier this month, MLA Prashant Thakur and mayor Nitin Patil questioned the civic administration over the prospect of further cuts and urged it to improve existing supply and look for new sources. Panvel gets around 35-36 MLD, comprising 16 MLD from Dehrang dam, 17 MLD from MJP and 2-3 MLD from the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC).

The two leaders asked officials to explore drawing treated water from Owe dam, Taloja Majkur and Pisavre lakes, and to assess wells and borewells. The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has proposed buying 20 water tankers of 10,000 litres each, at an estimated ₹9.59 crore, to reduce its dependence on privately hired tankers.

The shutdown also coincides with the CIDCO’s 15% water cut, in force since November 2, with supply at 311 MLD against a need of 361 MLD. CIDCO’s weekly 24-hour shutdowns, on Tuesdays for New Panvel West and some Ulwe sectors and on Wednesdays for Kalamboli, continue separately.

For housing societies already dependent on private tankers, the extended interruption is a particular concern. Khaleel Athavane, a New Panvel resident, said, “Coming on top of CIDCO’s ongoing 15% water cuts and weekly rationing, a four-day disruption feels catastrophic. Many societies survive on tight tanker schedules; overlapping these maintenance works without robust emergency tanker deployment will leave thousands dry.”

An MJP official said the work was necessary to fix problems in the existing network and prepare it for future demand. “By replacing ageing pipelines and clearing silt at the Vayal headworks, we are addressing chronic leakage and blockages that have plagued the system for years,” the official said.

The work will involve repairs and replacements at several points in the supply system. The MJP will install an iron mesh screen and remove silt at the Vayal headworks, and carry out electrical and civil repairs there. It will replace an ageing pipeline between the Mumbai-Pune Expressway and Ranwara Dhaba, and a damaged stretch near the Gaodevi temple at Lodhiwali.

At Bhokarpada, it will maintain the treatment plant and partially operationalise a new 12 MLD membrane bioreactor unit with a 1,700-mm rising main. Pipelines will also be interconnected at Pushpadham in New Panvel.

The PMC has asked residents to store enough water before the shutdown and use it carefully during the interruption and the subsequent low-pressure period. Housing societies, institutions and commercial establishments have been advised to make arrangements in advance.