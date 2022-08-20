5 arrested in Bhiwandi for attempting to murder Central Intelligence Bureau officer
The Shantinagar police in Bhiwandi arrested five people for attempting to murder a Central Intelligence Bureau officer; the five allegedly assaulted the officer after he refused to give donation to the sarvanjanik Ganeshotsav mandal
The Shantinagar police arrested five people for attempting to murder a Central Intelligence Bureau officer.
The five allegedly assaulted the officer after he refused to give donation to the sarvanjanik Ganeshotsav mandal on the day of Dahi Handi festival in Bhiwandi.
The police said that the arrested accused have been identified as Vishwanath Balaram Patil (36), Pratik Borse (26), Sunil Rahulwar (33), Jatisar Misphulero (27) and Sagar Patil (25), all residents of Temghar area in Bhiwandi.
A complaint was lodged by Sukhsagar Kundansingh Rawat (39), who is an IB officer and was working in his office at Harihareshwar Society in the Temghar area of Bhiwandi on Friday. He belongs to Dehradun and has been working here for three years.
In his complaint, Rawat has stated that he was working in the office when the five came in and asked for donation for the Sai Shraddha Mitra Mandal. The complainant refused to donate. When they forced him to donate money, the complainant again refused. Thereafter, they started beating him up and tried to strangulate him, leaving him unconscious.
The police said the Sai Shraddha Mitra Mandal has been celebrating the sarvajanik Ganapati in the Temghar area in Bhiwandi for the last 25 years.
Police inspector Kiran Kabadi said, “They demanded ₹500 when the complainant said that his boss was not in office. They told him to call his boss. The superior told them that he would donate the money when he is in office. However, they started arguing with Rawat, slapped him and started hitting him on hands and legs. They also tried to strangulate him. He became unconscious. He then called his boss, who informed the police station.”
Rawat had serious face, hand and throat injuries. The police reached the spot and took him to the Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Bhiwandi, where a doctor referred him to Kalwa Hospital in Thane for further treatment.
Kabadi said, “We looked for all the five accused and arrested them from the same locality. They were booked for attempt-to-murder and assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty, rioting and extortion.”
