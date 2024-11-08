Mumbai: The Mira-Bhayander-Vasai-Virar (MBVV) police on Thursday seized unaccounted cash worth ₹5 crore from three vehicles during a nakabandi operation ahead of the upcoming assembly elections on November 20. ₹ 5 crore unaccounted cash seized by MBVV police

In the first incident, Nalasopara police intercepted a van carrying ₹3.5 crore in ATM cash. The vehicle, displaying CMS’s logo, was stopped on suspicion during the nakabandi. Upon inspecting the metal suitcases in the van, officers discovered the cash, which lacked supporting documentation. “There were no legal documents substantiating the transfer of the cash,” a police officer from Nalasopara police station explained. The three occupants of the van, which bore the licence plate MH 43 BX 5443, revealed it had left from Goregaon and was en route to Virar. “We are now investigating whether the money was intended for election-related activities, which would be illegal under the code of conduct,” the officer added.

In the second incident, Mandvi police detained another van from the same company on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway, seizing ₹2.80 crore in cash. Officers stopped the vehicle within the Mandvi police jurisdiction and, finding no supporting documents, detained both the driver and an occupant of the van. Further investigation is ongoing.

The third case involved a small tempo intercepted by the Naya Nagar police station on Mira Road at 5 pm on Thursday. Police officers seized ₹1 crore in cash from the tempo, which belonged to a private company. Lacking proper documentation, the driver was detained, and police are now working to trace the origin and intended destination of the vehicle and the cash. “We are investigating to determine where the tempo originated from and its intended delivery point,” said a police officer from Naya Nagar police station.

The MBVV police have heightened vigilance in anticipation of potential code of conduct violations related to the upcoming election, and the investigation into these incidents remains ongoing.