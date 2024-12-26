MUMBAI: The Naigaon police on Wednesday arrested five persons for allegedly robbing an electrical engineer of ₹50,000 by disguising themselves as food delivery agents, assaulting him and tying him to a chair while they ransacked his house. The accused – identified as Faran Sheikh, 24; Sahil Mulla, 24; Junaid Sheikh, 21; Amit Mandal, 21; and Rajan Kharwa, 32 – were arrested from different parts of the city and a probe is on to find how they met each other and their criminal record, said police. 5 nabbed for holding engineer hostage, robbing him of ₹ 50,000

According to the police, Khavar Ghaour Abdul Sayyed, the 27-yer-old engineer, is a resident of Kini complex in Naigaon East. He lives alone in the apartment as his family is in Kashmir.

On December 17, around 2:45pm, a man wearing a t-shirt with a food delivery app logo barged into his house with four others. They assaulted him with rods and tied him to a chair. While two men kept a watch on him, the others ransacked the house looking for valuables. Eventually, they camped off with ₹50,000 cash kept in the cupboard.

“The victim was tied to a chair, but he managed to drag himself and reach the sofa where he had kept his mobile phone. He then dialed the police emergency number and reported the matter,” said a police officer.

The police reached the spot and rushed Sayyed to the hospital. They also registered a case of robbery and assault under sections 310 and 332 of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita based on his complaint and began a probe.

“The accused had threatened to kill the victim if he informed anyone about the incident. But he decided to report the matter after discussing it with his family and friends,” said the officer.

The five accused were identified and arrested from different parts of the city on Wednesday based on CCTV footage and tips from informers, said police.