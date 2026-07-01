52-yr-old critical after tree crashes on him in Thane

THANE: A 52-year-old man was critically injured after a tree collapsed on him while he was walking to work in Wagle Estate on Tuesday morning. The incident, which occurred near Wagle police station, also damaged 11 parked vehicles.

Thane, India - June -30, 2026: Due to heavy rainfall, a huge tree collapsed in the Wagle Estate area of Thane city. During the incident, a 53-year-old man, Pawan Jha, was injured after a branch of the fallen tree struck him while he was on his way to work in the morning. He is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital. ,in Thane ,in Mumbai, India, on, Tuesday, June -30, 2026. ( photo by Praful Gangurde / Hindustan Times ) (praful Gangurde)

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The injured, Pawan Jha, suffered severe head, chest and back injuries and was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Pragati Hospital.

His daughter, Naina Jha, said he sustained multiple fractures. “He has suffered fractures to his head, back, and chest. He is in critical condition. A CT scan was conducted in the morning, and another is expected tonight to determine if he has any additional injuries or fractures,” she said.

According to the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), the tree fell around 8.30am near Wagle police station. The damaged vehicles included a bus, a tempo, two cars, an autorickshaw and six two-wheelers.

Yasin Tadvi, in-charge of the RDMC, said personnel from the fire brigade, Tree Authority, Wagle police and other emergency agencies removed the tree and rushed the injured man to hospital.

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{{^usCountry}} Fire brigade personnel later cleared the debris and restored traffic movement in the area. Officials said Thane witnessed more than five incidents of trees or branches falling on Tuesday, damaging around 13 vehicles across the city. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fire brigade personnel later cleared the debris and restored traffic movement in the area. Officials said Thane witnessed more than five incidents of trees or branches falling on Tuesday, damaging around 13 vehicles across the city. {{/usCountry}}