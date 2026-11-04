NAVI MUMBAI: A five-year-old girl was killed after an unidentified vehicle allegedly knocked her down near Kerala Bhavan in Vashi on Monday morning. The driver fled without stopping to help her or alerting the police, following which the Vashi police registered a case of rash driving and causing death by negligence. 5-year-old girl killed in hit-and-run in Vashi

The deceased, Sayali Nana Shinde, lived opposite Kerala Bhavan in Sector 30, Vashigaon.

According to the police, the accident took place around 7.30am on November 2, on the road connecting Vashi railway station to Jharkhand Bhavan. Sayali was allegedly crossing the road when she was hit by a vehicle travelling at high speed and driven rashly and negligently. She sustained serious injuries in the impact.

The driver allegedly fled the scene without arranging medical assistance or informing the police. Following the accident, locals rushed the child to a hospital where she eventually succumbed to her injuries.

Based on a complaint lodged by the girl’s father, Nana Harishchandra Shinde, 28, who sells flower garlands, the Vashi police registered an FIR against the unidentified driver under Sections 106(1) and 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 134(a) and 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act.