MUMBAI: Amid growing concerns of fatal tree collapses in Mumbai, a single-day survey conducted by a volunteer group along with officials from several departments of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on June 25, 2026, has revealed that a large number of tree bases were either fully or partially concretised posing a potential threat to public. 61.34% audited trees in 12 areas trapped in concrete

The survey led by environmental activist Rohit Joshi along with 20 volunteers from various walks of life, and civic officials, found that of the 1115 trees inspected, around 684 or 61.34% had concrete bases. Apart from this, 50 trees were found either standing on dead trunks or dangerously inclined, susceptible to fall during the rains, Joshi pointed out.

The survey, conducted across 12 neighbourhoods in Mumbai and the suburbs, follows Joshi’s petition to the Bombay high court (HC) to de-concretise bases of trees in the city. He filed the petition in 2023 along with family members of two victims of tree falls.

The dangers of concreting around tree bases was first highlighted in 2013 when the National Green Tribunal (NGT) ordered all tree bases to have a one-meter breathing space. With no visible implementation of the court order and deaths occurring due to tree fall, Joshi’s petition demands that all tree basins be de-concretised as directed by the NGT.

The recent study underlined the civic body’s apathy as a large number of trees were found throttled by concrete, leaving little or no exposed soil for water infiltration and gaseous exchange. “The team also found root flares that were buried, contributing to chronic physiological stress, reduced oxygen availability and increased susceptibility to decay organisms,” said Joshi.

Apart from this, trees were also found tied up with utility cables, surrounded by utility chambers, drainage infrastructure, signposts etc, limiting available rooting space and complicating future maintenance. Tree basins were also dumped with construction debris reducing soil permeability and root function.

The survey also underlines how road works endanger the lives of trees and people. The team studied fallen trees, which were found to have hollow trunks, advanced conditions of rot, root collar decay and deterioration of structural roots, highlighting that mature trees may retain an apparently healthy canopy despite severe internal structural defects. Joshi pointed out that these revealed structural issues rather than isolated instances of decay.

Pointing to how urbanisation has contributed to rapid tree falls, arborist Vaibhav Raje said, “Tree falls are usually the result of multiple stresses. Factors such as soil compaction and concretisation around the roots, hidden decay, poor pruning practices, and sometimes root damage during road or utility works can contribute to weakening a tree’s anchoring system. Heavy rains and strong winds make them more vulnerable to collapse.”

He also stated that a tree that looks alive and healthy could fall unexpectedly due to “decay or structural weakness that can develop below the ground or inside the trunk, although not visible externally.”

While larger and older trees generally require more space— ideally two to three metres, depending on size — to allow their roots to breathe and function properly, he suggested that trees be provided adequate rooting space that ensures water and air reach the soil.

“Avoiding unnecessary root cutting during construction, pruning them scientifically when needed, carrying out regular inspections by arborists and tree risk assessments is the way forward,” he said.

Jitendra Pardeshi, superintendent of BMC’s gardens department, did not respond to HT’s calls for his comments on the survey.