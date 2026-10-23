Mumbai, The Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority has cleared the 7.12-km Thane Coastal Road-2 project on its original alignment through the eco-sensitive zone of the Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary, a decision that will result in the felling of 680 mangroves.

680 mangroves to be permanently lost as Thane Coastal Road-2 gets MCZMA nod

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As per the minutes of the MCZMA's 202nd meeting held on September 24, the authority recommended the proposal to the Union Environment Ministry, accepting the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority's submission that no alternative route was feasible to bypass the internationally recognised Ramsar site.

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The Thane Coastal Road-2, implemented by the MMRDA, will affect 3,754 mangroves spread across the project area.

According to the minutes, a copy of which is with PTI, 680 mangroves spread over around 1.7 hectares will be permanently lost, as they fall where piers for the elevated road are proposed to be built.

Another 1,053 mangroves are expected to be damaged during construction and restored afterwards, while the remaining 2,021 will largely be left untouched, it said.

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier in August, the MCZMA had deferred its decision and asked the MMRDA to explore alternative alignments to minimise damage to mangroves and the eco-sensitive zone. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier in August, the MCZMA had deferred its decision and asked the MMRDA to explore alternative alignments to minimise damage to mangroves and the eco-sensitive zone. {{/usCountry}}

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However, the MMRDA told the authority that "there is no alternative alignment which can substantially save the mangroves", as the proposed route lies between existing developments on the western side and Thane Creek on the eastern side.

The development authority has proposed constructing the road as an elevated viaduct and increasing the distance between piers from 30 metres to 50 metres to reduce the number of foundations and minimise damage to mangroves.

The MCZMA's recommendation is subject to environmental safeguards, including compensatory mangrove plantation in consultation with the Mangrove Cell, implementation of an Environmental Management Plan and monitoring of the project's environmental impact.

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The 7.129-km greenfield road will run along Thane Creek from Anand Nagar in Mulund East to Balkum in Thane. It will extend the Thane Coastal Road-1 and connect with the proposed Kopri-Patni bridge and the Eastern Express Highway extension.

The MMRDA has maintained that the road will help divert regional and outside traffic away from Thane city and improve connectivity with Mumbai and other parts of the metropolitan region.

It would also help reduce traffic congestion, accidents, air and noise pollution, and delays for passengers and freight.

The project will require the applicable statutory clearances, including approval from the Union Environment Ministry and other concerned authorities.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.