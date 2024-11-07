Mumbai: Two weeks before Maharashtra goes into elections on November 20, Lokpratinidhi Samwad Manch, a civic activist forum based in Goregaon, has introduced an initiative to foster accountability and transparency among political candidates. The forum seeks explicit commitments from candidates on issues ranging from party defection to active legislative participation. For this purpose, it has prepared a 16-point questionnaire for voters to push for direct engagement. A 16-point questionnaire to assess your candidates before voting

The questionnaire will be presented to candidates contesting from Goregaon and Dindoshi constituencies. The forum urges citizens across Mumbai and its suburban areas to engage with their candidates using it.

According to the Lokpratinidhi Samwad Manch, the document could serve as a catalyst for reflection among candidates and voters alike, pushing political hopefuls to consider their commitments carefully and to articulate their stance on pressing issues. The platform hopes that that widespread adoption of this model across Maharashtra could amplify its impact with constituents throughout the state demanding answers from their representatives before casting their votes.

“Our experience over the last two to three decades has shown us that Maharashtra’s political landscape has deteriorated,” said Girish Samant, a core member of the platform. “Frequent party-switching, corruption, and lack of government transparency have all contributed to a sense of disillusionment among common citizens. Through our initiative, we aim to bring local representatives and the people they serve closer, allowing for a more responsive and transparent governance.”

A statement that came along with the questionnaire, intended for candidates, presents a sobering view of Maharashtra’s political and governance issues. It describes a “rapid decline in the quality of politics” and highlights the erosion of transparency, accountability, and effective governance. It notes a concerning trend in frequent party-switching, leading to instability and diminished trust among voters. Core issues such as education, healthcare, job creation, and environmental policy are listed as severely neglected areas. Samant said, “The platform’s questions address these concerns directly, urging candidates to outline their approach to issues that affect constituents’ lives daily.” These include commitments to attend all legislative sessions, promote transparency in government operations, prioritise essential services like education and healthcare, and maintain party loyalty throughout their term.

“These questions are meant to hold candidates accountable, not only during the election campaign but throughout their tenure. The Lokpratinidhi Samwad Manch is hopeful that by encouraging voters to demand transparency, they can create a ripple effect, ultimately leading to a more accountable government that aligns with citizens’ needs and priorities,” he added.