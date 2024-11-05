PUNE: A two-month long impasse over Ajit Ranade’s induction as the vice-chancellor (V-C) at Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics (GIPE), Pune, came to an end on Monday, with Ranade resigning from the post citing “personal” reasons. A fortnight after being reinstated, Ajit Ranade resigns as GIPE V-C

In his resignation letter, Ranade clarified that the move does not “in any way indicate my acceptance of any defect or ineligibility in my appointment as Vice-Chancellor in October 2021.”

Earlier, on October 21, the chancellor of GIPE, Sanjeev Sanyal, had reinstated Ranade as the V-C of the controversy-ridden institution.

On Monday, however, Sanyal said, “This is to inform all of you that Dr Ajit Ranade resigned last week from his post of Vice Chancellor, GIPE. The letter of resignation is attached. I have subsequently accepted his resignation and also informed UGC. I will shortly send another email about interim arrangements.

Speaking about the developments, Milind Deshmukh, a trustee of the Servants of India Society, the trust that controls GIPE, said, “It’s unfortunate to see such controversy around Ranade’s appointment as V-C in GIPE. It has affected the 90-year legacy of the institute. We will discuss the issue in the management board meeting slated to be held on November 8. By that time the interim charge of V-C will be given to a senior professor at the institute.”

In September this year, Ranade was terminated by the then chancellor Bibek Debroy, a decision that the former subsequently contested in court. Ranade was removed from his post on September 14 following a fact-finding committee (FFC) report that investigated complaints of irregularities regarding his appointment. The FFC report had observed that Ranade’s candidature as V-C of GIPE, a deemed-to-be university in Pune, did not conform to the University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines, including his lack of experience which required him to serve as a professor for 10 years.

Subsequently, Sanyal withdrew Debroy’s termination order. Sanyal, who assumed the office after his appointment as the chancellor on October 7, cited procedural fairness and the reputation of the institute as reasons for rescinding Debroy’s dismissal order. In his order, he emphasised the importance of upholding due process while respecting the ongoing legal proceedings.

Ranade’s appointment itself has been marked by challenges. Recently an enquiry committee led by Prof Shantishree Pandit in its report stated that he does not have the requisite experience for eligibility and also raised serious questions of breach of ethics and conflict of interest in his selection as V-C.

Ranade’s tenure left a lasting impact on the students and reputation of GIPE.

Under his leadership, student fees rose fourfold, while placement opportunities drastically declined. Faculty and students voiced frustration over a work culture that appeared to serve selective interests rather than fostering a collaborative and supportive academic environment. This resignation brings to light critical issues regarding the management and leadership of educational institutions.

“The issue underscores the need for transparent and merit-based processes that genuinely prioritise students, faculty, and the institute’s long-term reputation,” said Adv Kaustubh Patil, who had also opposed Ranade’s appointment for the past two years on behalf of some students.