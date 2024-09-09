A month after labourer’s death, cops book labour contractor for negligence

Mumbai: A month after a 30-year-old labourer died after falling from the sixth floor of an under-construction building, the Dahisar Police on Saturday registered an FIR against the labour contractor, Imtiaz Sayyad, 49, for negligence. HT Image

The victim, Seemanchal Behra, had fallen to his death from the sixth floor of the Northern Hills building in Dahisar East on July 18. Behra was talking on his phone while standing on the edge of the slab, as he was not getting mobile network reception, his uncle told the police later.

While his uncle was busy on the phone, he heard a loud sound of people shouting that a man had fallen off the building. When the complainant failed to spot Behra he rushed down and found a grievously injured Behra lying on the ground.

The injured person was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead. After this, the Dahisar police had registered a case of accidental death (ADR) based on the statement of Behra’s uncle and other labourers.

During the investigation, the police found that the labour contractor had given a place to stay to the labourers inside the under-construction building. On visiting the spot, the officers found that the protective net put up at the structure had been blown away by the wind.

Based on the investigation, the police concluded that the contractor had not taken adequate safety measures for the labourers due to which Behra lost his life.