New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday admonished Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut during a criminal contempt hearing regarding remarks aimed at chief justice of India Surya Kant and the judiciary, saying that a seasoned Parliamentarian such as himself should understand when to exercise restraint in his language. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut leaves the Supreme Court after the hearing on Tuesday. (PTI)

A bench of justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi also asked Raut to file an additional affidavit explaining his “objectionable and scandalous” tweets against Kant, and to appear in person again for the next hearing on December 8.

“You are a seasoned and experienced Parliamentarian for the past 25 years. You were yourself once part of the press. You should know the constraints in your words,” the bench said. While acknowledging that Raut had apologised for his remarks, the bench said that an apology in a matter of this magnitude must “come from the heart and not the mind”.

Raut is facing contempt of court proceedings in a petition filed by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), which objected to his social media posts last month criticising the CJI and the judiciary after Kant refused to meet a delegation of opposition leaders over alleged electoral irregularities. Along with Raut, senior journalist Nikhil Wagle is also facing contempt proceedings for allegedly objectionable social media posts against Kant.

During Tuesday’s hearing, Raut appeared in person in court, while Wagle appeared virtually. Raut’s lawyer, senior advocate Kirti Uppal, said that the Rajya Sabha MP was sorry for what he had said and offered an unconditional apology. He also requested the court to consider exempting Raut from appearing in person for the next hearing.

Appearing for Wagle, senior advocate Indira Jaising said that her client’s case is distinguishable from that of Raut, as he is a seasoned journalist with no political affiliation. She further stated that Wagle had no axe to grind against the judiciary and has been a petitioner before the court, demonstrating the respect and confidence he places in it.

The SCBA, led by senior advocates Pradeep Kumar Rai and Rahul Kaushik, urged the court not to take a lenient view of the matter. They said that Raut had continued publishing social media posts critical of the judiciary, showing that he had no remorse. In one of his posts, Raut had expressed concern that the pillar of judiciary has fallen, they said.

The bench reprimanded Raut for his lack of restraint, while reminding Wagle of the press’ responsibility as the “fourth pillar of democracy”. It said, “Honestly, what he (Wagle) has said gives a very bad taste for us to even repeat it.”

Sharing a personal incident, justice Kumar recalled that he once saw his father’s passport, which identified his occupation as “journalist”. He said that when he asked his father about it, he replied, “Till my last breath, I will not change my occupation. It is the fourth pillar of democracy.”

The court also said that Raut, occupying an editorial position in the Shiv Sena (UBT) mouthpiece Saamna, and Wagle, being a senior journalist, should understand the high esteem attached to the profession.

The court asked both Raut and Wagle to file additional responses explaining the social media posts they had published after October 16, when the contempt notices were issued. Posting the matter for hearing on December 8, the court also directed both to appear in person. “Let us see their affidavit. Let them appear so that we can put an end to it,” the bench said.