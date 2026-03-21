Aarey residents protest delay in NOCs for water connections

Mumbai: More than 100 residents of Aarey Colony, along with members of the Pani Haq Samiti, protested outside the colony’s chief executive officer’s office on Friday, alleging a five-year delay in issuing no-objection certificates (NOCs) required for water connections for about 650 families. Aarey residents hit the streets on Friday to protest over the delayed NOCs for piped water. (Satish Bate/Hindustan Times)

Residents claimed that despite approvals from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) under its ‘water for all’ policy, the final clearance from the Aarey administration has been pending since 2021, effectively denying access to piped water.

As Aarey Milk Colony owns the land, the CEO’s NOC is mandatory for water connections. Protesters argued that access to water has been recognised as a fundamental right by a landmark High Court order, and the continued delay has affected daily lives.

Residents said they are compelled to spend ₹150– ₹200 per drum and up to ₹1,500 per tanker, with some resorting to unauthorised connections.

According to the Pani Haq Samiti, which has been working on water access issues in the area for several years, around 150 families received NOCs in 2020–21. “If NOCs were granted earlier, what is stopping the administration now?” said convenor Pravin Bhoir.

Responding to the allegations, Aarey CEO Shrikant Shipurkar said a standard operating procedure for water and electricity connections is being formulated. A survey will be conducted to identify eligible beneficiaries, following which “we will give NOCs for both water and electricity. We are bound by the High Court order (which mandates water should be given despite the legal status of the dwelling) and BMC’s Water for all Policy,” said Shipurkar.