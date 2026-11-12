MUMBAI: Representatives of 1,811 Aarey milk stall operators under the Maharashtra government’s Brihanmumbai Milk Scheme have approached BMC, seeking protection from action under the civic body’s ‘Pedestrian First’ initiative. They have also sought permission to sell food products and other concessions to safeguard their livelihood. Aarey stalls seek exemption from ‘Pedestrian First’ drive

The BMC’s Pedestrian First initiative aims to make Mumbai’s heavily encroached footpaths free of obstructions, accessible and safe, giving priority to pedestrians over other uses. Under the first phase, encroachments on 320 km of footpaths have been targeted.

In a representation to municipal commissioner Ashwini Bhide on November 9, the Brihanmumbai Milk Scheme Centre Operators Welfare Association (BMSCOWA) said the stall operators had been serving Mumbai residents since the 1960s, ensuring milk distribution despite adverse weather conditions and other challenges. They have been operating the stalls under the government’s revised policy since April 1991.

The association said the government had allotted Aarey stalls to educated unemployed persons, members of backward communities, persons with disabilities, ex-servicemen and women’s self-help groups to provide them with employment. Nearly 70% of the operators are women, while most are now between 55 and 70 years of age, the representation claimed.

With government dairy units having shut, the civic body had permitted stall operators under the Brihanmumbai Milk Scheme to sell milk and dairy products from other cooperative organisations and commercial establishments. This was done via a circular dated December 26, 2022.

Stall operators say they are authorised operators under a government scheme and should not be penalised under the Pedestrian First initiative.

In fact, they are also seeking permission to sell other food products. The association argues that the operators, many of whom are original residents of the city and whose second generation is also dependent on the business, should not face discrimination and should receive the same benefits extended to other government and civic-authorised stall operators,” said Vilas Chalke, president of BMSCOWA.

Another demand concerns payment of ground rent. The operators currently pay rent through treasury challans to the office of the general manager, Brihanmumbai Milk Scheme. However, Chalke said,”Delays in transferring the payments to the BMC, owing to a shortage of staff in the department, were causing difficulties.” It has therefore requested Bhide to allow operators to pay ground rent directly to the municipal corporation.

The representation was submitted following a meeting with the municipal commissioner, during which the association raised its concerns. Bhide was unavailable for comment.