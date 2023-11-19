Activist Anjali Damania accuses Bhujbal of grabbing Catholic family home in Santacruz to build their residential tower

Mumbai: Activist Anjali Damania on Saturday said that she will stage a dharna against NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) leader Chhagan Bhujbal who had allegedly taken a bungalow of a Catholic family in Santacruz to build a high-rise and not given them any flats or money which was promised. Thane, India - Aug. 26, 2015 : Social Activist Anjali Damania at thane court after alarming scam of Balganga dam project in Thane, India, on Wednesday, August 26, 2015. (Photo by Praful Gangurde)

Damania had arrived at the residence of Sameer Bhujbal, nephew of Chhagan Bhujbal in Santacruz West, along with four to five people to conduct a press conference. The police briefly detained her and issued a notice under the Maharashtra Police Act.

Bhujbal’s nephew Sameer said they have offered to pay a sum to the family even though the original deal was between the latter and a builder from whom he bought the property.

Damania has been raising the issue of a Catholic family having three autistic children who were allegedly evicted from their property to make a residential building for Bhujbals. The bungalow falls in the jurisdiction of Santacruz police and Damania was taken to Juhu police station.

Later she held a press conference in her house and said, “I was really upset on Friday when I saw Bhujbal saying that he leads a life from his hard earned money. I wanted to expose him.’’ Bhujbal had made this statement while speaking about Maratha leader Manoj Jarange Patil in a rally for protecting OBC rights

She said that Fernandes’ family owned a bungalow and stayed in Santacruz. In 1994, the family entered into an agreement with a builder and was to get five flats in a tower that would be built in the place. Later, the developer sold this plot to a company owned by Sameer Bhujbal (Bhujbal’s nephew). The bungalow was demolished and a high-rise tower was built. The Bhujbals stay here and Fernandes’ family got nothing, alleged Damania.

Claude Fernandes died some years back and his wife Doreen looks after three autistic sons. Damania said that finally Bhujbals agreed to pay ₹8.5 crore and got nothing so far. Damania said that she had filed a case of assets worth ₹2,600 crore disproportionate to known sources of income against Bhujbals and yet they could not give any compensation.

Doreen Fernandes, 78, said, “I have three autistic sons to look after and I stay near Lilavati Hospital in Bandra. The Bhujbal always promised us flats and had no agreement. We had an agreement with the builders. Bhujbal came in picture, but Bhujbals didn’t bother and neither the builder give us flats. We have told Bhujbals that we got nothing from the property. I am worried that who would look after autistic children after me. My husband died two years back. He waited to get the flats and died in disappointment.”

She said that she had also met deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis recently with the Fernandes family and three autistic children. “I am asking Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar on this issue,’’ she said.

She said that if the Bhujbals paid the Fernandes family, she would thank them, but if they did not she would stage a dharna outside the house occupied by Bhujbals.

Damania said that she had many meetings at Y B Chavan Pratishthan where this issue was discussed in front of the Pawar family. Bhujbal did not respond to calls and messages on this development.

Bhujbals nephew Sameer who is also the Mumbai unit chief of NCP (Ajit faction) said it is an old story. He said, ``We bought the plot from a builder. There was a deal between the builder and Fernandes. We were not connected with this case but they suddenly turned up. They must have been duped by the builder and a person, Patrick Noronha. We still had discussions with Fernandes’ family and were ready to pay but they did not give us papers. We were also ready to give flats. They again wanted money. They have been changing statements repeatedly. Now this property is attached by ED. The Fernandes have also filed an FIR against us and also took us to courts.’’

Sameer said the matter was also discussed with NCP leader Supriya Sule when she mediated. “We told them that we were committed and also gave an advance cheque of ₹50 lakh, but they didn’t deposit. We were also told that we could pay in instalments. The Fernandes family has been repeatedly changing stands. Damania is not interested in the Fernandes family’s cause and wants to attack us politically.”

He added that he wanted to give money to Fernandes family by Ganesh Festival or Deepavali, but they did not agree and suddenly took a press conference.