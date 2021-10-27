Actor Kamya Panjabi joins Congress, says 'looking forward to serving nation'

Actor Kamya Shalabh Dang, popularly known as Kamya Panjabi, joined Congress in presence of Mumbai Congress president Jagtap Bhai. Bhai made the announcement on Twitter and said that the party is happy to welcome the actress. “Actress Kamya Punjabi joined the Congress party today. We warmly welcome her to the Congress family,” Bhai said in a tweet loosely translated from Marathi.

The actor was also welcomed by political analyst Tehseen Poonawalla. “Best wishes to @iamkamyapunjabi as she joins the @INCMumbai family today . Inspired by Smt Priyanka Gandhi Vadra ji & under the leadership of Smt Sonia Gandhi and Shri Rahul Gandhi. I know Kamya will serve the citizens. She is fortunate to have @BhaiJagtap1 as her president,” he said.

“Thank you so much Tehseen! I always wanted to join Congress and really appreciate your guidance and support to make this happen. Thanks again @tehseenp and @BhaiJagtap1. Looking forward to serving the nation @INCMumbai,” Kamya said in response.

Kamya Shalabh Dang is also a former contestant of Bigg Boss.

