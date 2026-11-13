Adani proposes reclaiming 304 hectares for Dighi Port expansion

Mumbai: Amid continuing opposition to the proposed Vadhavan Port in Palghar district over large-scale reclamation and its potential impact on fishing livelihoods and coastal ecology, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) has proposed a major expansion of Dighi Port in the neighbouring Raigad district. The ₹42,490-crore proposal involves reclaiming an additional 304 hectares and increasing the port’s cargo-handling capacity from 23.65 million metric tonnes per annum (MMTPA) to 140 MMTPA. (Adani Ports)

The ₹42,490-crore proposal involves reclaiming an additional 304 hectares and increasing the port’s cargo-handling capacity from 23.65 million metric tonnes per annum (MMTPA) to 140 MMTPA.

Dighi Port Limited (DPL), operated by the Adani Group, recently submitted a proposal to the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) seeking approval for the expansion. The proposal was supposed to be discussed during an MCZMA meeting on November 2, but could not be taken up as the project proponent, DPL, was absent, according to the minutes of the meeting.

The Adani Group did not respond to an email seeking comment sent over a week ago.

The proposed reclamation would take the port’s total area to 584.5 hectares. Apart from increasing the port’s cargo-handling capacity sixfold, the proposal includes extending its quay length from 1,625 metres to 7,000 metres, and increasing the breakwater length from 1,400 metres to 4,600 metres.

Other proposed facilities include a 50-million-litres-per-day desalination plant, capital dredging of 60 million cubic metres, annual maintenance dredging of 14.6 million cubic metres, two single-point moorings and associated infrastructure. The expanded port is expected to handle a range of cargo, including iron ore, coal, crude oil, petroleum products, fertilisers, chemicals, automobiles and containers, besides Ro-Ro cargo and shipbuilding and repair activities. The proposal states that no trees will need to be cut for the expansion.

However, the proposed expansion has drawn opposition from fishing organisations in Raigad district, which fear that reclamation and dredging could reduce fish catch.

Pravin Tandel, president of the Raigad District Fishermen’s Society, said the organisation had opposed the project on behalf of the fishing community and was planning to take out a morcha to the district collector’s office. “This project will affect fishers’ catch. It will be difficult to get small fish now. Dighi Port was established in 2008, and promises made then have not been fulfilled,” he said.

The Raigad District Koli Samaj Sangh has also expressed concern that the expansion could affect turtle habitats in Velas, a coastal village known for its turtle nesting grounds.

Responding to HT’s queries, state fisheries and ports minister Nitesh Rane said that all permissions for the project had been granted and if the fishermen had any problems, they could approach the fisheries department.

Rane also outlined the history of the port’s development. Dighi Port was originally developed by Balaji Infra Projects Limited, which received environmental clearance from the Union environment ministry in 2005. However, the work approved under the clearance remained incomplete, he said.

After the company went into liquidation, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) selected APSEZ as the new developer in 2020. APSEZ subsequently acquired Dighi Port Limited and took over the port’s operations on February 15, 2021.

The Union environment ministry then granted a further environmental clearance on February 23, 2026, for the completion of the previously approved but unfinished port works, Rane said.

The Vadhavan Port project, being developed by the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) near Dahanu, has also faced sustained protests from fishing communities, farmers and environmental groups. The proposed offshore port involves reclaiming 1,448 hectares from the sea.