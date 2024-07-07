 After Chief Secy and DGP, state might also have first woman forest head | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jul 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

After Chief Secy and DGP, state might also have first woman forest head

ByYogesh Naik
Jul 07, 2024 07:18 AM IST

Speculations are rife about Shomita Biswas becoming the head of the forest force in the state, being the seniormost IFS officer and the top contender for the position.

After a woman Director General of Police and Chief Secretary, speculations are rife that the state might soon have a woman officer as head of the forest force. The officer whose name is doing the rounds is Shomita Biswas, an Indian Forest Service officer of the 1988 batch. If things go as predicted, she is set to become the principal chief conservator of forest (head of forest force) towards the end of this month, when she will also become the seniormost IFS officer in the state.

HT Image
HT Image

It is worth mentioning that in September 2023, another seniormost woman IFS officer, Sunita Singh, had lost the chance to head the forest force, as the state government chose Shailesh Tembhurnikar over her. She was superceded as the BJP, Shiv Sena led government wanted a son of the soil to head the department. She had moved the central administrative tribunal at that time, which, however, dismissed her original petition in January this year, around two months before her retirement in April, on two counts - one of these was her being on central deputation for 15 years.

IFS officer Shomita Biswas is the wife of retired IAS officer Samir Biswas and, like Singh, has also served at various posts in Delhi on central deputation. She returned to the state a few years back.

Her name is being speculated as three IFS officers, senior to her, are all retiring in July-August. Sources in the state forest department said that Shailesh Tembhurnikar, an IFS officer of 1987 batch, is retiring on July 31 as head of the forest force. Vikas Gupta (1988 batch), who is the head of the forest development corporation limited, will also retire on the same day, and the PCCF (wildlife) Maheep Gupta (1990 batch) will retire in August end.

The same sources said that another senior IFS officer Virendra Tiwari (1990 batch), is currently heading the Wildlife Insititute of India in Dehradun and is unlikely to return to the state. And there is no other IFS officer of this seniority level other than Biswas to make the cut.

Hence, speculations are rife that she might make it in the end. “There is very little possibility of the government appointing an IFS officer of the 1992 batch. Hence, in all probability, the state will have to appoint Biswas as head of the forest force, who is from the 1988 batch,’’ said a state forest department officer.

Biswas, however, was not available for comment, as she did not respond to calls and messages from HT.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Mumbai / After Chief Secy and DGP, state might also have first woman forest head
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, July 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On