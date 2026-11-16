Mumbai: Over 3,000 residents of Hiranandani Gardens and 35 housing societies in Powai have won a first round in their fight to save a garden from a road. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has asked the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to examine whether the proposed 13.40-metre-wide Development Plan (DP) road can be realigned through an adjoining plot owned by Supreme Infrastructure, instead of cutting through Pramod Mahajan Udyan.

After residents’ pushback, BMC asks MMRDA to explore realigning Powai DP road

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Around eight metres of the road would run through the six-acre garden, which has about 15,000 trees of 105 species, including Indian oak, mahogany, flame of the forest and baobab, and is home to several bird species. As many as 122 trees are at risk. The rest of the alignment is planned through Supreme Infrastructure’s plot.

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The move follows a September 15 meeting at which municipal commissioner Ashwini Bhide directed officials to look at an alternative alignment to save the trees. The BMC has since asked the MMRDA to assess whether the road can be routed through the plot where Supreme Infrastructure is developing a Global Capability Centre (GCC) under an MMRDA-approved project. It also wants to know if the developer has submitted any realignment proposal.

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{{^usCountry}} “It is requested to examine the feasibility of realignment of the said DP road through the MMRDA scheme in order to save the trees in Pramod Mahajan Udyan,” the letter states. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It is requested to examine the feasibility of realignment of the said DP road through the MMRDA scheme in order to save the trees in Pramod Mahajan Udyan,” the letter states. {{/usCountry}}

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A senior civic official said, “The civic body has decided to ensure that the project does not go ahead with the current alignment, and the alignment should be changed if a road is to come up , but since the project doesn’t fall under us, MMRDA has been asked.”

Vikram Sharma, managing director of Supreme Infrastructure, said he had proposed routing the road entirely through his plot to the BMC in 2017, along with alternatives including a tunnel, but got no reply. He said he is ready to make the land available to protect the trees, and that the MMRDA has asked the company to work out an alternative. The company has also suggested two more routes to ease long-term traffic in Hiranandani Gardens, he said.

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Sunita Gohrani, who has led the campaign, said residents were happy that the BMC is looking at ways to protect the trees. The MMRDA’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Swati Lokhande, did not respond to requests for comment.