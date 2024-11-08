Mumbai: The Mumbai police on Thursday identified a lawyer in Raipur whose phone was used to allegedly threaten Shah Rukh Khan with physical harm if he did not pay the caller ₹50 lakh. The caller, however, did not have the actor’s number so he called the landline of the Bandra police station instead to make the extortion call. After Salman, Shah Rukh Khan receives death threat

The call, made on Tuesday, was traced within minutes to a number in Raipur and the Mumbai police dispatched a team to question the lawyer in whose name the phone was registered. The lawyer, a certain Faizan Khan, however told Mumbai police that his phone had been stolen three days prior to the call and that he had, in fact, filed an FIR about the stolen phone with the Raipur police.

“We are still investigating whether his phone was indeed stolen and we have also asked him to present himself before the Bandra police in Mumbai for further questioning by them,” said Santosh Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police, Raipur.

According to the police, the caller, a male, called the Bandra police station land line on Tuesday night and threatened to kill Shah Rukh Khan if he did not pay up ₹50 lakh. When the constable on duty, Santosh Dhodke, asked the caller for his name and location, he said, “Woh matter nahi karta, likhna hai toh mera naam Hindustani likho” (Name and address does not matter, if you must, identify me as Hindustani).

A case has been registered against an unidentified person under sections 308 (4) (extortion by threatening death) and 351 (3) (4) (criminal intimidation) of the Bhartiya Nyay Sahinta.

Following the threats to actor Salman Khan, the police are taking the call seriously and will investigate it thoroughly, said Dikshit Gedam, deputy commissioner of police, under whose jurisdiction Bandra falls.