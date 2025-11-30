After Uddhav, Raj Thackeray opposes tree felling in Nashik

Mumbai: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Saturday opposed the plan to cut around 1,800 trees in Nashik to construct ‘Sadhu Gram’, which will accommodate ascetics visiting the Sinhastha Kumbha mela next year. The plan, Thackeray alleged, was aimed at furthering commercial interests and benefitting some “beloved businessmen”. Raj Thackeray (HT Photo)

“MNS stands with the citizens of Nashik in opposing the plan. We will take to the streets if necessary,” Thackeray said in a post on social media platform X, joining forces with his cousin and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, who had voiced his opposition to the move on Friday.

The BJP-led government’s plan had little to do with sadhus (ascetics) and was aimed at serving the interests of contractors, Uddhav Thackeray had said.

In his post on X, Raj Thackeray said the Kumbh Mela was organised even when MNS was running the Nashik Municipal Corporation.

“We created strong infrastructure then and received global recognition. We did not sacrifice on green cover. We did not have to cut any trees while building this infrastructure. The planning was so excellent that the then mayor, and the then municipal commissioner, were felicitated in the United States,” Raj Thackeray said the the post.

The MNS chief also slammed the BJP-led Mahayuti government and guardian minister Girish Mahajan for the proposal to axe trees. He referred to Mahajan’s assurance of compensatory afforestation at another location and suggested that the government build Sadhu Gram there.

“It is opportunism in the name of sadhus, in the interest of some ‘beloved businessmen’,” Thackeray alleged.

He also said that Nashik residents were strongly opposed to the deforestation plan and urged them to stay firm.

“Our party’s opposition (to the plan) will continue irrespective of the upcoming elections. The government should not escalate conflict. If the government chooses confrontation, MNS is, and will remain, with the people in this struggle,” Thackeray said.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, actor Sayaji Shinde reached Tapovan near Nashik, the site of the proposed Sadhu Gram, with a group of citizens to oppose the plan to axe trees. The protests would continue and he did not care about relations with guardian minister Girish Mahajan, Shinde said.