MUMBAI As the three lakh cricket fans dispersed late on Thursday night, after celebrating India’s T20 World Cup victory, on Marine Drive and in Wankhede Stadium, it fell upon the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to clear the litter left behind. Morning walkers were delighted to see the stretch back to its original condition. After victory event, civic workers collect 9,000 kgs of garbage

Workers deployed by the civic body and volunteers worked between 11:30 pm on Thursday to 8am on Friday to clean the thoroughfare. They filled two large dumpers and five small jeeps with significant amounts of trash, which included shoes and slippers. These, said the civic body, will be recycled.

Civic officials said of the 8000-9000 kgs of garbage collected, 3000kg comprised shoes and slippers. The remaining included plastic bottles, umbrellas, posters, banners and food wrappers. The clean-up operation led by assistant commissioner Jaideep More, had 100 workers from the solid waste management department along with volunteers from local NGOs Ramay Mahila Sangh, Paras Mani Mahila Sevak Sangh, Aadhar Pratishthan, Nirankari Seva Sangh and Om Shiva Shakti Mandal.

Rain, a slow-moving crowd at night and traffic prevented workers from getting an early start. “Although we expected this quantum of litter, we were surprised by the shoes and slippers. We had not seen anything like this before,” said a supervisor. “While we were on ground at 11 pm, we actually started work after 3 am and were done by 8 am.”