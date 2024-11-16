Ajay Choudhari eyes hat-trick, Bala Nandgaonkar readies for comeback

MUMBAI: Ajay Choudhari, Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate and two-time MLA from the Shivadi constituency, is aiming for a hat-trick but, first, he’ll have to get past Bala Nandgaonkar of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). Choudhari believes the 65% Marathi voter base will back him once again due to his focus on critical issues such as housing and women’s empowerment. Mumbai, India – Nov 14, 2024: Shivsena (UBT) candidate Ajay Chaudhary campaigns for Maharashtra assembly elections at Sewri in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, Nov 14, 2024. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

One of Choudhari’s key priorities has been addressing the long-standing housing issue in his constituency. “There are several dilapidated buildings here, many over 100 years old. Out of 388 such buildings, 76 were in particularly bad shape,” said Choudhari, who pushed for a redevelopment policy in the Maharashtra assembly.

In 2017, he was instrumental in drafting a policy for the redevelopment of cessed properties under MHADA. By 2020, when Uddhav Thackeray became chief minister, a housing policy was implemented under the Development Control and Promotion Regulations (DCPR), which also focused on the renewal of cessed properties. “I stressed the need for a comprehensive redevelopment policy for these buildings, which led to the creation of a housing scheme under Section 41 of the Maharashtra Housing & Area Development Act,” he said.

Choudhari’s advocacy also led to an exemption for flat owners of up to 500 sq ft from property taxes, a move that benefitted lakhs of residents, starting January 1, 2021.

His work in women’s empowerment has seen him provide them with self-employment opportunities including allocating tempos for small business ventures. He has also organised workshops to help the youth prepare for government exams.

Another pressing issue Choudhari tackled was the predicament of slumdwellers living on land owned by the Mumbai Port Authority (MbPA). Many of these residents, who had lived there for over 70 years, faced the threat of eviction. Choudhari raised the issue with Union minister Nitin Gadkari, leading to a breakthrough. In 2017, a special MoU was signed between the Maharashtra government and MbPA, securing water supply from Darukhana to Shivadi for residents, and preventing the demolition of their homes.

When Choudhari was asked whether Nandgaonkar—former MLA in 2009—would pose a challenge in the upcoming election, he remarked, “One should never underestimate anyone. I’ve been with the people for 30 years. Nandgaonkar hasn’t been around since his 2014 defeat. People remember who was there for them during tough times. With their support, I am confident of a hat-trick.”

Nandgaonkar, who lost the Shivadi assembly seat in 2014, is campaigning for a comeback, emphasising the unfinished development projects from his previous tenure. His campaign highlights his focus on environmental issues and youth employment, with a focus on curbing ragging in colleges through MNS shakhas.

Nandgaonkar, who won the Shivadi seat in 2009 on an MNS ticket, saw the seat shift to the undivided Shiv Sena in 2014 and 2019. His Instagram profile prominently features the slogan ‘Aapli Shivadi, Aapla Bala’, and he has shared his frustration over incomplete projects and aspirations that were blocked after his 2014 loss.

“I wanted to restore Shivadi Fort and create something for the flamingos that visit the area every year. I had even prepared a blueprint, secured funding, and got support from then finance minister Jayant Patil, but that dream never came to fruition,” Nandgaonkar shared via an insta reel.

“I’m not a politician who focuses on religion. I was once given a ticket in 1992 by the late Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray for Nagpada, a predominantly Muslim area near JJ Hospital, and I won because I didn’t emphasise religion, caste or state. My work speak