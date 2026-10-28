Akasa joins airline shift to Navi Mumbai airport, moves Jeddah flights in December

NAVI MUMBAI: Akasa Air will shift its Mumbai-Jeddah flights from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) to Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) from December, adding to the growing list of airlines moving operations to the new airport ahead of the redevelopment of Mumbai airport’s Terminal 1. (Shutterstock)

Akasa Air and Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), which operates NMIA, announced the move on Tuesday. Bookings for the service opened on October 26 through the airline’s website, mobile applications and online travel agencies.

The announcement follows plans unveiled on Sunday by IndiGo and the Air India Group to progressively transfer international operations to NMIA. Together, IndiGo and Air India Express plan to shift 38 daily international flight movements, including arrivals and departures, potentially transferring around three million international passengers annually to the new airport.

IndiGo plans to move 12 daily international departures covering 11 existing destinations, including Jeddah, Riyadh, Dammam and Muscat, while introducing a daily Kathmandu service. Air India Express will begin four daily domestic flights from NMIA in December before progressively shifting services to Jeddah, Riyadh, Dammam, Doha, Muscat and Sharjah. Its transition is expected to be completed by the IATA Northern Summer 2027 season.

The transfers are part of a broader exercise to free up capacity at CSMIA for the planned redevelopment of Terminal 1, expected to begin in March 2027. The proposed redistribution of flight slots has, however, raised concerns among airlines over capacity, operational feasibility and the arrangements for shifting services between the two airports. Further discussions between airport authorities and airline representatives are expected.

The Air India Group said operating from both airports would strengthen connectivity across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and provide travellers with greater choice and convenience. IndiGo described the transition as a “transparent, equitable and proportionate rebalancing of capacity across Mumbai’s dual airport system”.

For passengers, the expansion of international services at NMIA will provide an alternative departure point for travel to West Asia. Jeddah is an important destination for Indian travellers undertaking religious pilgrimages, as well as those travelling for business and family visits.

Akasa said the move would “further strengthen international connectivity from the new airport” and support NMIA’s development as an important aviation gateway for the region.

The airline, which began operations in August 2022, has served more than 31 million passengers and currently connects 31 domestic and seven international cities, according to its announcement.