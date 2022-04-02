Alliance with BJP, Ayodhya visit may figure in Raj Thackeray’s Gudi Padwa speech
Ahead of the local body polls, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray is expected to speak on an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after the latter ruled out any such possibility and his plan to visit Ayodhya, at his annual rally on Gudi Padwa on Saturday. If the cue is taken from his recent rally in Pune, Thackeray may come down on the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by his cousin and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.
This will be his first rally at Shivaji Park after a gap of two years during which the Covid-19 restrictions were in force. Raj, in his foundation day speech last month in Pune, had said that there would be fireworks at the Gudi Padwa rally.
MNS leader Shalini Thackeray said people of Maharashtra were looking forward to the party chief’s public address. “The people are tired of the constant fight between the state and the Centre as there is no thought given for the welfare of citizens. In such circumstances, people are looking forward to Rajsaheb with a lot of expectations,” she said.
Currently, the 16-year-old MNS suffers from a host of problems - inaccessibility of Raj Thackeray, lack of credible second line of leadership, weak organisational network, lack of programmes for workers, demoralised cadre, and paucity of resources. This can be gauged from the fact that at present, MNS has just one legislator in the assembly and a lone corporator in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.
After the drubbing in the 2019 assembly polls and subsequent breakage in Shiv Sena-BJP ties, Raj adopted the Hindutva agenda. He had in January 2020 unveiled a new saffron flag with a rajmudra (seal) of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, with the party’s name below it. Last year, during Dussehra, MNS put up ‘proud to be Hindu’ banners in many places across the city.
Two seers from Uttar Pradesh - Guru Ma Kanchan Giriji and Jagatguru Suryacharaji - had in October, last year, come to seek his support for establishing a Hindu nation. In this backdrop, Raj’s proposed visit to Ayodhya, where the Ram temple is under construction, assumes significance.
Political expert Hemant Desai said Raj would be unsparing in his attacks on the MVA government. “Raj has no choice but to attack the MVA. He will reveal his party line to the workers so that they can prepare for the civic polls,” Desai said.
Elections to 15 municipal corporations and 27 zilla parishads are scheduled this year. MNS is mainly concentrating on Mumbai, Pune and Nashik corporations where it enjoyed electoral support in the previous elections.
Desai said Raj would also be focussing on Hindutva, signalling to the BJP that they share a common ideology.
IPS officer Saurabh Tripathi: a case of fence eating the crop, says court
While rejecting the anticipatory bail plea of Indian Police Service officer Saurabh Tripathi in the Angadia extortion case, the Mumbai sessions court said the overall conduct of the applicant reminded it of the proverb, “when fence eats the crop”. Additional sessions judge R M Sadrani rejected the pre-arrest bail plea of the suspended deputy commissioner of police on Wednesday, but the detailed order became available on Friday.
4-yr-old girl raped at private school in Gurdaspur
GURDASPUR A four-year-old girl, a student of LKG, was allegedly raped on the premises of a private school in Gurdaspur city, leading to protest by victim's parents and residents demanding closure of the school on Friday. The incident came to the light on Thursday night when the victim complained of pain to her mother. “My daughter complained of pain around 10pm on Thursday. When I checked, she was bleeding,” said the victim's mother.
Vandalism at Delhi CM home: Day after 8 held, search on for 20 more
The Delhi Police on Friday said they were on the lookout for at least 20 people who were part of the agitating group of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha member that vandalised property at Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's house on Wednesday. The 20 include one Hukum Singh, who, the police said, was a key organiser of the demonstration, and had filed an application with the police, seeking permission for the protest.
Covid-19 curbs lifted in state, govt insists on masking and social distancing
Mumbai: Although the Covid-19 restrictions are lifted across the state, the Maharashtra government has insisted on masking and social distancing in public places. The district authorities and civic bodies have been asked by the state government to ensure that the people adhere to the Covid Appropriate Behaviour including masking, and social distancing in public places. They will also follow the tracking, testing, and treatment mandate properly across the state.
Digital detox: Doors open for physical-only classes in Delhi
After two years of mostly online classes amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Delhi schools on Friday started a new academic session completely in the in-person mode. The day also saw the complete suspension of online classes and the resumption of cooked midday meals for children in government schools, much to the delight of students. Schools were first closed in March 2020 after the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, and classes shifted to the online mode.
