All-party delegation demands Dhananjay Munde’s resignation in Santosh Deshmukh murder case

Mumbai: Amid rising unrest over the murder of Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog, and statewide protests, an all-party delegation met Governor CP Radhakrishnan on Monday, demanding the immediate resignation of NCP minister Dhananjay Munde to ensure a free and fair investigation. The police have arrested Walmik Karad, a close associate of Munde, in connection with extortion complaints linked to the murder.

Separately, NCP (Sharad Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar wrote to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, urging the provision of adequate security for elected representatives raising concerns about the Deshmukh case.

Following a large protest march in Pune on Sunday, leaders from all political parties, including Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Ambadas Danve (Shiv Sena-UBT), Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar, NCP (SP) MP Bajrang Sonavane from Beed, MLA Sandip Kshirsagar, BJP MLA Suresh Dhas, and Jyoti Mete, led by Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje, met the governor. They submitted a letter with four demands and briefed him on the details of the case and complaints regarding the investigation.

“Murder and extortions in Beed underline the failure of the government to maintain law and order in the district. The police and state government’s bias to protect the accused and his political patrons has eroded public trust. We request your intervention to secure the resignation of Dhananjay Munde and ensure a fair investigation. Additionally, Walmik Karad should be charged with murder, as both incidents are interconnected. Action should also be taken against negligent police officers, and the government must introduce measures to curb crime and extortion in Beed,” the letter signed by all party leaders stated.

The delegation also criticised the police for their failure to arrest Walmik Karad promptly and highlighted the chaos during his surrender at the Pune CID office, where hundreds of his supporters had gathered.

After meeting the governor, Sambhajiraje said that the state government’s inability to deliver justice necessitated the governor’s intervention. “This is not a conflict between two castes but a brutal affront to humanity in Beed. If Santosh Deshmukh’s family does not receive justice, such crimes will escalate in Maharashtra. We have demanded Munde’s resignation until the investigation is complete,” he said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Danve declared that the murder of humanity in Beed would not be tolerated. “The state government is shielding Dhananjay Munde, so we have sought the governor’s intervention. An IPS officer should lead the investigations, and Munde must resign immediately,” Danve said.

NCP (SP) leader Jitendra Awhad added, “In Beed, Santosh Deshmukh was killed by criminals, while in Parbhani, Somnath Suryavanshi was killed by the police. The law and order situation in the state is deteriorating.”

In his letter to Chief Minister Fadnavis, Sharad Pawar highlighted the risks faced by elected representatives advocating for justice in the Deshmukh case. “This incident is a blot on the cultural traditions of Maharashtra. Considering the ongoing crimes in Beed, the safety of elected representatives is a pressing concern. I request an urgent review of security arrangements and the provision of adequate police protection for them,” Pawar wrote.

Reacting to demands for Munde’s resignation, NCP state unit president Sunil Tatkare defended the government’s stance. “Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) for the probe, and we have full confidence in its impartiality. No one should politicise the unfortunate murder of Santosh Deshmukh. However, it is wrong to criticise Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in this matter,” Tatkare said.