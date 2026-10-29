MUMBAI: A week before his wedding on February 26, Andheri resident Jitin Shirke, 30, developed jaundice, while complications relating to autoimmune liver cirrhosis resurfaced. Doctors said his body had rejected the liver transplanted when he was just 11 years old.

Andheri resident has rare, repeat liver transplant; a first for Jaslok Hospital

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In July, Shirke underwent a second liver transplant operation at Jaslok Hospital, which announced the surgery on Wednesday. It was Jaslok’s first-ever second liver transplant for the same patient.

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The surgery was unique for Shirle as well. In both transplants, Shirke’s donors were his parents. Whereas his father had donated the left lobe of his liver the first time around, it was Shirke’s mother who stepped forward this time.

Doctors said the left lobe of the liver Shirke had received from his father 19 years ago was being rejected by his body, creating the need for a second transplant. Instead of heading to Pen in Raigad district for his wedding, Shirke, a digital marketer, was preparing for major surgery.

“There have been instances when a transplanted liver is rejected by the body, but this generally happens soon after the transplant, leading to the need for yet another transplant,” said Dr Aabha Nagral, chief hepatologist and liver transplant physician with Jaslok Hospital, and also director of the gastroenterology department..

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{{^usCountry}} “In this case, Jitin developed chronic rejection of the transplanted liver after almost 18 years, mainly due to the fact that he had autoimmune liver cirrhosis to begin with and patients with autoimmune issues have a higher chance of rejection The procedure highlights the complexities of repeat transplantation, and the importance of lifelong medication,” said Dr Nagral. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “In this case, Jitin developed chronic rejection of the transplanted liver after almost 18 years, mainly due to the fact that he had autoimmune liver cirrhosis to begin with and patients with autoimmune issues have a higher chance of rejection The procedure highlights the complexities of repeat transplantation, and the importance of lifelong medication,” said Dr Nagral. {{/usCountry}}

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Dr Amit Rastogi, consultant, liver transplant surgery with Jaslok Hospital, said a second liver transplant is technically and clinically challenging, particularly when the patient is critically ill. “His mother’s decision to donate part of her liver was central to making the procedure possible,” Dr Rastogi said.

Shirke’s first transplant surgery was done when the procedure was unheard of, and viewed with fear and scepticism. “Back then, my father used to work as a security guard at the Maharashtra Security Guards Board and did not understand the process. However, he was firm that my life should be saved and did what needed to be done. He was not afraid, says Shirke. “This time, there was absolutely no worry when my mother became the donor, owing to much more awareness about the surgery,” he said.

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The ecosystem around Shirke firmly backed his family 19 years ago. With the surgery costing ₹25 lakh, his alma mater, Holy Family High School, Chakala, pooled ₹6 lakh for his treatment, with the rest coming from family and friends. He was in the seventh grade and his school helped him save an academic term – they relaxed the attendance and examination rules. The second transplant surgery too costs ₹25 lakh. Now Shirke has turned to crowd-funding to support his surgery besides receiving help from his own company.

“The biggest challenge for transplantation is not funds, but the shortage of donors. Though medical technology has evolved, and despite so much awareness around transplantations, lack of matching donors continues to be the biggest challenge,” said Shirke.

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After recuperating post-surgery, Shirke hopes to return to his regular routine, including playing football! Life has come full circle, with his wedding scheduled for February next year.