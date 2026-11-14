Are the police serious, asks Maha minister after attack on house

MUMBAI/PUNE: State cabinet minister Sanjay Shirsat has demanded accountability from the police after three drunk youths hurled liquor bottles and pelted stones at his home in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar late on Thursday night. Cabinet minister Sanjay Shirsat (HT Photo)

Police arrested all three suspects within hours but Shirsat, who is also guardian minister of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, was furious. Unable to get through to the police commissioner over the phone to complain about the attack, he said on Friday, “There have been many murders in the last fortnight and the police commissioner is not serious about this. If this is my plight, imagine the plight of regular citizens. I will take up this matter with the chief minister.”

The incident took place at 11:00pm at Shirsat’s bungalow on Golwadi Link Road. Police said the youth arrived on a scooter, argued with the minister’s security personnel and the constable on duty, and then flung bottles at Shirsat’s home.

The constable dialled the police emergency helpline, which brought a team from the Satara police station to the spot. They escorted the three men to the police station. The accused have been identified as Rohit Bhutale, 24, Shivam Gayakwad, 24, and Pratik Kute, 25, all local youth. They were arrested and booked for assault and using criminal force against a public servant, obstruction of official duty, criminal intimidation and intentional insult.

Addressing the media on Friday, Shirsat said, “What was the local police doing? I tried to contact the city police commissioner but his phone was switched off. There was no deputy commissioner or assistant commissioner around. When the home of the guardian minister is being attacked, they should take cognisance of it.” He said he had to phone the state director general of police at midnight.

The incident has drawn political reactions, with Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar alleging that “criminals had become increasingly fearless under the Mahayuti government”. He said in a post on social media, “If even cabinet ministers are attacked outside their homes by people drinking alcohol, and they receive no help from the police, law and order in the state has completely collapsed.’’

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar said in a post on social media that the attack on Shirsat’s house “makes a mockery of the home department”. “The Home Minister and Chief Minister, who play puppets with their allies in power, should at least take this incident involving a minister in their own cabinet seriously,” he said.