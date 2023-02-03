Home / Cities / Mumbai News / ATS files chargesheet against 5 PFI office-bearers

Published on Feb 03, 2023 12:50 AM IST

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Thursday filed a chargesheet against five office-bearers of the Popular Front of India (PFI), who were arrested following nationwide raids for allegedly being involved in unlawful activities and waging war against the nation

ByCharul Shah

The five accused - Mazhar Khan, Sadiq Shaikh, Mohammad Iqbal Khan, Momin Mistry and Aasif Hussain Khan were arrested by the Mumbai unit of the Maharashtra ATS for their association with the PFI.

The five accused were among 20 people nabbed from the state by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), in multi-agency raids across the country spearheaded by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in September.

In a massive crackdown on PFI, multi-agency teams had arrested over 100 leaders and activists of the radical Islamic outfit in multiple raids in several states for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country.

The government has banned the PFI and several of its associates for five years, accusing them of having “links” with global terror groups like ISIS.

The Popular Front of India (PFI) was launched in Kerala in 2006 after merging three Muslim organisations floated after the Babri Masjid demolition in 1992 - the National Development Front of Kerala, Karnataka Forum for Dignity and Manitha Neethi Pasarai of Tamil Nadu.

After the demolition of the Babri mosque, many fringe outfits surfaced in south India and PFI was formed after merging some of them. The PFI’s earlier headquarters was in Kozhikode, but after broadening its base, it was shifted to Delhi.

    Charul Shah

    Charul Shah is senior reporter covering the legal beat for Hindustan Times. She has spent over a decade in the industry covering criminal investigations and judiciary from Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Bengaluru.

