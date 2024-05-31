Bakrid 2024: Deonar abattoir sees sale of 200K goats and 15K buffaloes

Mumbai: A workforce of over 1,000 from the BMC will be put in action on the day of Bakrid (Eid al-Adha), likely to be on June 17. With 200,000 goats and 15,000 buffaloes brought to the Deonar Abattoir for sale, the BMC has arranged for facilities for the sale, transportation and purchase of the animals. HT Image

For starters, the BMC will be giving a discount on the process of ear tagging of the animals, as well as 30 doctors for the animals’ health check-ups. Computers and data entry operators will be made available for the applications and permits for cattle licences and to book slots for slaughter. 210 dome cameras, 6 CCTV systems and 300 guards will be installed at the 77,850 sq metre abattoir.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

For the elimination of the approximately 7,500 million tonnes of waste that accumulates throughout the festival, 300 workers, 5 pickup vans, 2 JCBs, 4 dumpers, and 4 vehicles will be arranged. 81 mobile toilets will be placed at the 250 facility centres in the area. For the registration of inbound and outbound animals, a QR code-based system will be used. 2 health centres 4 ambulances for citizens and 2 first aid centres for animals will be stationed, as well as a firefighting system and four water pumps to drain collected water. Alongside the permanent shelter, alternate temporary shelters will be made to accommodate more animals, with water and fodder.

Online arrangements have been made for accepting applications for religious slaughter, granting permits, importing licences for buffaloes and goats and booking slots. Religious slaughter will only be permitted at the Deonar abattoir.

Over this, an all-around control room will be set up for the redressal of complaints and emergencies with the helpline number: 9930501294.