Mumbai: The official domain name of the Maharashtra State Bureau of Textbook Production and Curriculum Research, Pune (Balbharati) balbharati.in was listed for sale on the website’s homepage. Balbharati domain name found on sale

On Tuesday, members of the education fraternity across the state were shocked when they discovered an advertisement on the Balbharati website, offering the domain name ‘balbharati.in for a price of 2000 US dollars’.

Expressing concern over the development, Balbharati officials have instructed their technical team to provide a detailed report. Once the report is received, appropriate legal action will be taken, the officials added.

An official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said, “At first glance, it appears that the domain of Balbharati has been compromised.” The technical aspects of the website are managed by a private web developer.

Krishnakumar Patil, Balbharati director, said, “We are unaware of how this situation unfolded, especially since the domain fee for five years was paid in February. Therefore, we have instructed our technical team to conduct a thorough investigation and provide a detailed report. Only after receiving the inquiry report we will be able to determine the facts.”

Meanwhile, Balbharati late on Tuesday night registered a complaint against an unknown person in Pune City cyber police station.

Balbharati provides e-books through its another portal ebalbharati.in. This website serves as a crucial resource for students across the state, providing access to PDF files of textbooks and storing important information.

