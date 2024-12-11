Bandh in Parbhani turns violent after vandalism of Constitution replica

Security personnel patrol after violent protests took place for the second day over the vandalism of a replica of the Constitution, in Parbhani, Maharashtra, on Dec. 11, 2024.(PTI)

Mumbai: Violence erupted in Parbhani district of Marathwada region on Wednesday during a bandh called to protest the vandalism of a Constitution replica placed near a statue of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. Protesters set vehicles ablaze and engaged in stone pelting, prompting police to deploy tear gas and authorities to impose Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The unrest began Tuesday evening when Sopan Pawar, a resident of Murtizapur village in Parbhani tehsil, allegedly vandalised a replica of the Constitution housed in a glass box at the base of Ambedkar's statue near the collector's office. Local activists apprehended Pawar and handed him over to police.

While the bandh remained peaceful through Wednesday morning, violence broke out around 1 pm when a mob began pelting stones and setting vehicles on fire. Police responded with tear gas to disperse the crowd. District Collector Raghunath Gawade subsequently imposed Section 144 to prohibit public gatherings and convened a meeting with political party leaders to discuss peace-restoration measures.

Vijay Wakode, vice president of Republican Sena led by Anandraj Ambedkar, has called for a narcotics test of the accused and requested the case be tried in a fast-track court. "Police tried to cover up the matter by declaring accused Sopan Pawar as mentally unstable person. So it spread the anger in community and some persons used this unrest to spread violence," Wakode said.

"We have appealed people to restore peace in city. But police should conduct a narco test of the accused. As our activists caught him and took to police station we think he is not mentally unstable. Someone has sent him to spread the unrest. Police should find the name of those. We also demanded to take him in police custody for investigation as he has been sent to civil hospital," he added.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​