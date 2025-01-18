Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jan 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bandra no longer safe, says Zeeshan Siddiqui after Saif Ali Khan attack

ByYogesh Naik
Jan 18, 2025 03:06 PM IST

Siddiqui also criticised the police for what he described as their inadequate investigation into the murder of his father, former minister Baba Siddiqui

Mumbai: Former Bandra East MLA and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Zeeshan Siddiqui has voiced concerns over the safety of Bandra, following an attack on actor Saif Ali Khan on Thursday morning. Siddiqui also criticised the police for what he described as their inadequate investigation into the murder of his father, former minister Baba Siddiqui.

Former Bandra East MLA and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Zeeshan Siddiqui. (PTI Photo) (PTI11_20_2024_000081B) (PTI)
Former Bandra East MLA and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Zeeshan Siddiqui. (PTI Photo) (PTI11_20_2024_000081B) (PTI)

“There is a huge difference between the Bandra I was born in and Bandra today. It is not safe anymore,” Siddiqui said.

The area has been shaken by a series of high-profile crimes in recent months, including the murder of Baba Siddiqui in Bandra East, a shooting at actor Salman Khan’s residence in Bandra West, and the recent attack on Saif Ali Khan.

Baba Siddiqui was killed last year, allegedly by members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Zeeshan Siddiqui has alleged that the police have failed to follow leads he provided regarding the case. “Police are not investigating my father’s murder case based on my inputs,” he said.

Zeeshan Siddiqui has previously pointed to a slum redevelopment project as a potential motive, claiming that certain builders had opposed the scheme. “I have given names of builders to Mumbai police. I will wait for the chargesheet to come,” he said.

He further asserted that he has supplied substantial evidence in the case, but the implicated builders have not been interrogated. “When the matter reaches court, the judge will also ask questions,” Siddiqui said. “Many proofs have been given, yet there has been no action. People will stop believing in the police.”

Siddiqui also stated that Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who had described Baba Siddiqui as a close friend, had assured him that he would raise concerns with the police regarding the investigation.

---

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 18, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On