Bandra no longer safe, says Zeeshan Siddiqui after Saif Ali Khan attack

Mumbai: Former Bandra East MLA and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Zeeshan Siddiqui has voiced concerns over the safety of Bandra, following an attack on actor Saif Ali Khan on Thursday morning. Siddiqui also criticised the police for what he described as their inadequate investigation into the murder of his father, former minister Baba Siddiqui.

“There is a huge difference between the Bandra I was born in and Bandra today. It is not safe anymore,” Siddiqui said.

The area has been shaken by a series of high-profile crimes in recent months, including the murder of Baba Siddiqui in Bandra East, a shooting at actor Salman Khan’s residence in Bandra West, and the recent attack on Saif Ali Khan.

Baba Siddiqui was killed last year, allegedly by members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Zeeshan Siddiqui has alleged that the police have failed to follow leads he provided regarding the case. “Police are not investigating my father’s murder case based on my inputs,” he said.

Zeeshan Siddiqui has previously pointed to a slum redevelopment project as a potential motive, claiming that certain builders had opposed the scheme. “I have given names of builders to Mumbai police. I will wait for the chargesheet to come,” he said.

He further asserted that he has supplied substantial evidence in the case, but the implicated builders have not been interrogated. “When the matter reaches court, the judge will also ask questions,” Siddiqui said. “Many proofs have been given, yet there has been no action. People will stop believing in the police.”

Siddiqui also stated that Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who had described Baba Siddiqui as a close friend, had assured him that he would raise concerns with the police regarding the investigation.

