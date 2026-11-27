Several train services will be disrupted for 75 days from December 1 as Western Railway shuts platform 5 at Mumbai’s Bandra Terminus for major repairs, with long-distance trains diverted or short-terminated and suburban services facing delays.

Western Railway will shut Bandra Terminus platform 5 from December 1 to February 13 for major repairs, with long-distance trains diverted and local services delayed. (PTI) more less

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The work will involve uprooting the tracks, removing the existing cement concrete apron and relaying the foundation in phases, railway sources said. The repairs are necessary as the deteriorating base has forced long-distance trains entering the platform to slow down considerably, resulting in delays of 20-30 minutes during peak hours.

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“The cement base supporting the railway tracks on this platform has sagged at a few locations. This could be a safety issue and so needs to be addressed. We will be dismantling the cement concrete layer and replacing it with a fresh coating,” a Western Railway (WR) official said.

WR will undertake the repair and reconstruction of platform 5 in the first phase, followed by work on other platforms. The block will continue until February 13, 2027.

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{{^usCountry}} During this period, several mail and express trains will have their originating or terminating stations changed. Some services will be shifted to Dadar, while others will be short-terminated at Borivali instead of reaching Bandra Terminus. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During this period, several mail and express trains will have their originating or terminating stations changed. Some services will be shifted to Dadar, while others will be short-terminated at Borivali instead of reaching Bandra Terminus. {{/usCountry}}

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“Local trains will be delayed by up to 10 minutes and four services will remain cancelled throughout the block period. The diversion and short termination of long-distance trains to Dadar and Borivali will lead to the cancellation of a few local trains and delays,” a WR official said.

Four suburban services will remain cancelled for the entire 75-day period. These include the Churchgate-Borivali fast local BO90559, scheduled to depart at 2.50pm; Borivali-Churchgate slow local BO90596, at 3.40pm; Churchgate-Borivali fast local BO94105, at 5.28pm; and Borivali-Churchgate fast local BO94110, at 6.24pm.

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Four pairs of long-distance trains will have their terminals changed. The Bhuj-Bandra Terminus-Bhuj service (22956/22955) will operate from Dadar instead of Bandra Terminus. Meanwhile, the Ajmer-Dadar-Ajmer (12990/12989), Sri Ganganagar-Dadar-Sri Ganganagar (12489/12490) and Bhagat Ki Kothi-Dadar-Bhagat Ki Kothi (20483/20484) services will operate from Bandra Terminus instead of Dadar.///

Five trains will be short-terminated at Borivali and will not enter Bandra Terminus. These are the Bhuj-Bandra Terminus service (22904), operating on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays; Udhna-Bandra Terminus (19056), running daily; Madgaon-Bandra Terminus (10116), operating on Tuesdays and Thursdays; Jaipur-Bandra Terminus (19723), running on Wednesdays; and Darbhanga-Bandra Terminus (19625), running on Sundays.

Similarly, four trains departing from Bandra Terminus will originate from Borivali during the block. These are the Bandra Terminus-Udhna service (19055), operating daily; Bandra Terminus-Madgaon (10115), on Wednesdays and Fridays; Bandra Terminus-Jaipur (19724), on Thursdays; and Bandra Terminus-Darbhanga (19626), on Mondays.