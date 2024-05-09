BEST drivers threaten to strike again over unmet demands

htmumbai@hindustantimes.com The contractual drivers working for the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) have threatened to strike again after the elections(HT File)

Mumbai: The contractual drivers working for the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) have threatened to strike again after the elections. The driver’s union said on Wednesday that assurances made by CM Eknath Shinde have not been met since they withdrew the strike in August 2023.

They allege that wet lease operators are not heeding the promises made by the CM or BEST. “The six wet lease operators are not acknowledging the promises made to us by the CM. The BEST administration isn’t helping us resolve our issues. We will be forced to protest once again after the elections and the code of conduct is over,” said Raghunath Khajurkar, who heads the fight for these contractual drivers working for wet lease operators.”

These drivers had gone on strike from July 31 until August 8, severely affecting BEST bus operations, as almost 50% of their fleet was off the roads. “Our demands are not irrational. This was also backed by the CM the last time when we withdrew our strike in August. We want our basic salary to be hiked by ₹1200, which has been given to us as an incentive. There are a few other demands that can be easily met by the wet lease operators, who earn substantially well,” added Khajurkar.

The wet lease drivers, who have informally formed an association called All-BEST Wet Lease Bus Drivers, claim that there are 8000 drivers who are part of it. Some of their demands include providing paid leave, a medical card for their families, and periodic increases in their salaries.

Only one of their demands, providing the drivers with a free bus pass, was met. Meanwhile, on August 8 last year, Shinde brokered the strike and assured that their demands would be met. The salaries of these drivers are also lower than those of drivers on the payroll of the BEST Undertaking.

Currently, BEST is operating 3020 buses, of which 1900 are on wet lease and cater to 30 lakh daily passengers. During the strike, the daily passenger count dropped to 25-26 lakh, and daily revenues fell to ₹1.40 crore from an average of ₹2.50 crore.