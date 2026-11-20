MUMBAI: After years of relying heavily on private contractors to operate its fleet, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking will return to purchasing and operating its own buses. The resources that will fund this U-turn, however, will come from privatising its 27 depots across the city. BEST drops wet-lease model, to build its own fleet

The BEST owns just 249 buses, while 2,628 buses – 85-90% of the fleet – are wet-leased. This means private contractors own and maintain the vehicles and provide drivers. However, at the BEST’s budget meeting on Friday, BEST general manager Sonia Sethi said there would be no more wet-lease contracts.

“The only exception is the 1,500 electric buses being procured under the centre’s PM e-Drive scheme, which will constitute the final addition under the wet-lease-led procurement approach,” she said. “The overall wet-lease experience has led people to ask for our own buses and a return to the old era, “ Sethi added.

The BEST plans to buy 5,000 air-conditioned (AC) electric buses at an estimated cost of ₹6,500 crore over the next three to four years. This will give the BEST greater operational control over its fleet and, it is hoped, improve safety given the spate of accidents and fatalities in recent years.

To mobilise resources, BEST is banking on its ₹28,000-crore ‘Kayapalat’ or “Transformation Project”, under which it will redevelop its 27 bus depots in Mumbai. The widely criticised plan rests on a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, where the private developers will build mixed-use hubs at these depots at an FSI that could go up to 7. The proposal is yet to be placed before the state cabinet for approval.

Defending the PPP model, Sethi said the BEST would retain control over its properties and exercise “architectural control” over the redevelopment plans. “The designs will be finalised by BEST, with adequate provisions for bus parking and operations, staff facilities and employee housing,” said Sethi at the meeting on Friday. “We will not hand over our family gold to builders,” she said, referencing criticism that Mumbai’s bus depots would be controlled by private developers.

BEST sources said the proposed redevelopment would provide a long-term financial solution to the undertaking’s recurring operational and capital expenditure requirements.

Meanwhile, BEST has projected a substantial improvement in its transport division’s financial performance, which is expected to nearly double from ₹1,137.47 crore in 2025-26 to ₹2,240.94 crore in 2026-27 (revised). In 2027-28, it is projected to reach ₹3,551.55 crore.

“We have received a grant of ₹1,000 crore from the Brihanmumbal Municipal Corporation in 2026-27, and the overall deficit of the undertaking in 2027-28 will remain capped at ₹1,518.71 crore,” said a BEST official.