NAVI MUMBAI: A 26-year-old motorcyclist who lost control of his Ninja sports bike on the Vashi Creek Bridge approach and a 71-year-old labourer hit by a trailer at JNPA were killed in separate road accidents in Navi Mumbai on Sunday. Biker, 71-yr-old pedestrian killed in road crashes in Navi Mumbai

In the first accident, Mohammad Shoaib Fayaz Siddiqui, a Sector 12, Vashi resident, was riding on the Mumbai-Pune carriageway around 10.20am. About 300 metres before the Vashi Creek Bridge ascent, he was allegedly riding at high speed and in a rash and negligent manner when he lost control. The bike veered left and hit a roadside barricade, police said.

Siddiqui was rushed to New Era Hospital in Vashi, where doctors declared him dead. The Vashi police registered an FIR under Sections 281 and 106(1) of the BNS and Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act at 5.38pm.

In the second accident, Vrujnandan Bhanu Mahato Prasad, 71, a labourer from the Labour Colony in the JNPA Special Economic Zone in Uran, was walking near Chandni Chowk at JNPA around 5.40pm when a trailer allegedly knocked him down.

Laluraj Gomiraj Bansi, 48, a fellow resident of the colony, told the police the driver was speeding and driving negligently. The driver fled without stopping, and Prasad succumbed to his injuries.

The Nhava Sheva police registered an FIR against the unidentified driver under Sections 106 and 281 of the BNS and Sections 184 and 134 of the Motor Vehicles Act.