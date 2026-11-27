MUMBAI: A businessman has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and assaulting a real estate consultant over an ₹8 lakh investment in a property project, and extracting ₹1.52 lakh from him through cash and digital transfers.

Bizman held for kidnapping consultant over ₹8L property investment more less

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The consultant was allegedly forced into an autorickshaw, taken to a cake shop in Jogeshwari East and held captive while money was transferred from his accounts using his phone and credit cards.

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The incident took place on November 19. According to the complaint filed by Himanshu Anantray Mehta, a Chembur resident, three men accosted him in Bandra West, abused and assaulted him, and forced him into an autorickshaw. They took him to Vile Parle East, where they allegedly took ₹7,000 in cash from his pocket and transferred ₹67,000 through Google Pay to the account of the accused, Shailesh Ramesh Savardekar.

The men then took Mehta to a cake shop in Jogeshwari East, where they allegedly confined him and used his seized credit cards to make further transactions. They later let him go.

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{{^usCountry}} Mehta told police that he and Savardekar had invested in a real estate project in September 2025. Mehta put in ₹6 lakh, while Savardekar invested ₹8 lakh. The project was delayed due to a lack of documentation, prompting Savardekar to seek the return of ₹4 lakh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mehta told police that he and Savardekar had invested in a real estate project in September 2025. Mehta put in ₹6 lakh, while Savardekar invested ₹8 lakh. The project was delayed due to a lack of documentation, prompting Savardekar to seek the return of ₹4 lakh. {{/usCountry}}

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As Savardekar had invested on Mehta’s suggestion, the latter had promised to repay him over time. Mehta paid him ₹2 lakh in instalments between March and August 2026.

Savardekar, who had allegedly collected money from others, then began threatening Mehta and demanding immediate repayment of the outstanding amount.