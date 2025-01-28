BJP leader Mohit Kamboj denies involvement in Baba Siddique murder after Zeeshan’s statement

Mumbai: In the wake of Zeeshan Siddique’s claim that BJP leader Mohit Kamboj was connected to the murder of his father, Baba Siddique, both leaders have denied any links to the crime. NCP leader Zeeshan Siddique, son of Baba Siddique(PTI)

Kamboj, in a statement, accused Zeeshan of distorting the facts to sensationalise the issue. "The statement by Zeeshan is being twisted. Baba was a good friend of mine, and we spoke on the day he was killed last year. We, being residents of Bandra, had known each other for the last 15 years. We were part of the NDA and often discussed both political and non-political matters," Kamboj said.

The BJP leader emphasised that his name had not been mentioned in the chargesheet filed in connection with Baba Siddique’s murder. “Zeeshan has mentioned that I spoke to Baba on the day of his murder (October 12 last year), and that is true. We would converse on various topics, including politics, at least two to four times a week. His death was shocking for all of us. I went to the hospital to offer support to the family that day,” he added.

Kamboj further called for the police to release the facts of the murder case. "All those responsible for Baba Siddique’s murder should be given the strictest punishment," he said.

In his police statement, Zeeshan Siddique had named several builders and political figures linked to slum rehabilitation (SRA) projects in Bandra. He urged authorities to investigate their potential involvement in his father’s murder. However, the Mumbai police charge sheet stated that Baba Siddique was killed by the Anmol Bishnoi gang due to his close ties with actor Salman Khan.

Baba Siddique was shot dead outside Zeeshan’s office in Khernagar, Bandra East, on October 12, 2024. The 66-year-old former Maharashtra minister was followed by three young men armed with sophisticated pistols as he left his office at around 9:30 pm. Siddique, accompanied by his police guard and three supporters, was walking towards his car when the attack took place.