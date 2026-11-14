BJP legislator denies son was driving car in fatal Pench accident, alleges smear campaign

MUMBAI: BJP MLC Parinay Fuke has denied allegations that his son Yatharth was driving the SUV involved in a fatal accident near Nagpur on November 7, claiming he was travelling in a separate vehicle at the time. The clarification followed accusations from Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal, who alleged that Yatharth was driving the vehicle in an inebriated condition during the crash.

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Last Saturday, a youth named Danish Ali was killed on the spot and five others sustained serious injuries in a horrific accident near the Pench sanctuary area in Seoni district of Madhya Pradesh. Following the crash, all the injured were immediately brought to Nagpur, where they are receiving treatment at a private hospital.

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According to Sapkal, the SUV involved in the accident belonged to Fuke and was being driven under the influence of alcohol by his son.

Sapkal demanded an impartial investigation and strict action, warning that any attempt to cover up the incident or shield those responsible through political pressure would not be tolerated. “The chief minister must demonstrate that being the son of an MLA does not grant anyone immunity from the law. An impartial investigation and strict action must be ensured,” Sapkal said, demanding that those responsible be brought to book irrespective of their political connections.

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{{^usCountry}} In response, Fuke, a close aide of chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, issued a statement terming the allegations unfortunate, objectionable, and part of a deliberate attempt to malign him and his family before any concrete facts emerged from an investigation. He maintained that Yatharth was not inside the crashed SUV and stated that Danish Ali was like a son to him, adding that both families shared a close bond and were plunged into deep grief by the tragic loss. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In response, Fuke, a close aide of chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, issued a statement terming the allegations unfortunate, objectionable, and part of a deliberate attempt to malign him and his family before any concrete facts emerged from an investigation. He maintained that Yatharth was not inside the crashed SUV and stated that Danish Ali was like a son to him, adding that both families shared a close bond and were plunged into deep grief by the tragic loss. {{/usCountry}}

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Appealing to the Congress and other opposition leaders to refrain from exploiting the tragedy for political gains, Fuke said the exact circumstances of the accident would only become clear through an impartial police probe. Expressing complete faith in the law and the judicial system, he urged that the investigation be allowed to proceed without political pressure or misinformation so the truth could eventually emerge.