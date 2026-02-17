Maharashtra Congress chief apologises over Chhatrapati Shivaji–Tipu Sultan remarks

Mumbai: Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal on Tuesday apologised over his controversial remarks referring to Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Tipu Sultan, saying his statement was “misconstrued and distorted” by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and that he had no intention of hurting anyone’s sentiments. Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal on Tuesday apologised over his controversial remarks referring to Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Tipu Sultan (HT Photo)

In the clip, Sapkal is purported to have compared the bravery and ideals of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj with those of Tipu Sultan, stating that Tipu Sultan had fought against the British and should be regarded as a courageous warrior and a “son of the soil.”

A first information report (FIR) was lodged at the Parvati Police Station on Saturday following a complaint filed by BJP Pune city unit president Dhiraj Ghate. According to the complaint, Ghate came across a viral social media video on February 14 at around 5 pm while browsing Facebook and Instagram. The video allegedly showed Sapkal responding to a media query regarding the display of a portrait of Tipu Sultan in an office in Malegaon.

The complainant alleged that the remarks amounted to equating Tipu Sultan with Shivaji Maharaj, thereby hurting the sentiments of followers who revere Shivaji Maharaj as a deity-like figure. The complaint further stated that the comments were provocative in nature and had the potential to disturb social harmony.

Sapkal said in a post on X, “My 70-second remark was about the idea that displaying photographs of various great leaders together in government offices should not create division in society, but instead convey a message of unity. Unfortunately, one word from that statement was deliberately taken out of context and distorted. Misleading campaigns were run on social media, attributing to me words I never spoke and created a false impression that I had compared Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj with someone else.”

Accusing the BJP of spreading misinformation to create religious tension and incite riots in the state, he said, “I strongly condemn the BJP in this matter. Due to their malicious and mischievous propaganda, the sentiments of some devotees of Shivaji were hurt, and for that I express my sincere regret. I apologize to all Shivaji devotees for the misuse and misrepresentation of my words. It was never my intention to hurt anyone’s feelings.”

“There is no question of comparing him (Shivaji Maharaj) with anyone and I did not do so. What I had said was that Tipu Sultan fought against the British, taking inspiration from and following the example of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj,” he further clarified.

Tension escalated following the row over Tipu Sultan’s portrait displayed in the office of the Malegaon Municipal Corporation’s deputy mayor. Shiv Sena corporators and some Hindu organisations opposed it, with BJP workers later protesting in Pune, condemning Sapkal’s statement, culminating in Sunday’s clashes. The violence broke out on Sunday afternoon near Congress Bhavan in Pune when BJP workers staged a protest against Sapkal’s comments. Congress activists were also present at the site, leading to sloganeering, stone-pelting and scuffles. Nine people, including workers from both parties, two police personnel and two journalists, sustained moderate injuries.

Based on cross-complaints, police booked several local leaders and workers of both parties under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including sections related to unlawful assembly, causing hurt using dangerous means, and mischief.

One FIR has been registered against BJP city unit president Dheeraj Ghate, local youth wing chief Dushyant Mohol and 50 to 60 party workers. The second case names Congress city president Arvind Shinde, two other local leaders and some unidentified workers.