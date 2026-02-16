PUNE: The Pune City Police have registered a first information report (FIR) against Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal in connection with remarks made during a media interaction, officials said on Sunday. FIR registered against Maharashtra Congress chief over remarks on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

The FIR was lodged at the Parvati Police Station on Saturday following a complaint filed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Pune city unit president Dhiraj Ghate.

The case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including Sections 192, 196(1), 196(2), 352 and 356(1).

According to the complaint, Ghate came across a viral social media video on February 14 at around 5 pm while browsing Facebook and Instagram. The video allegedly showed Sapkal responding to a media query regarding the display of a portrait of Tipu Sultan in an office in Malegaon.

In the clip, Sapkal is purported to have compared the bravery and ideals of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj with those of Tipu Sultan, stating that Tipu Sultan had fought against the British and should be regarded as a courageous warrior and a “son of the soil.”

The complainant alleged that the remarks amounted to equating Tipu Sultan with Shivaji Maharaj, thereby hurting the sentiments of followers who revere Shivaji Maharaj as a deity-like figure. The complaint further stated that the comments were provocative in nature and had the potential to disturb social harmony.

Police officials said a probe has been initiated to examine the content of the video and the circumstances surrounding the remarks.