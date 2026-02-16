FIRs against BJP, Congress members after clashes over Sapkal remarks in Pune

The Pune police have registered two separate FIRs against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress members following violent clashes over Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal’s remarks comparing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj with Tipu Sultan, police said on Monday. BJP members protest against Maharashtra Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal's remarks comparing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj with Tipu Sultan, outside Congress Bhavan in Pune on Sunday. (PTI)

The violence broke out on Sunday afternoon near Congress Bhavan in Pune when BJP workers staged a protest against Sapkal’s comments. Congress activists were also present at the site, leading to sloganeering, stone-pelting and scuffles. Nine people, including workers from both parties, two police personnel and two journalists, sustained moderate injuries.

Based on cross-complaints, police booked several local leaders and workers of both parties under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including sections related to unlawful assembly, causing hurt using dangerous means and mischief.

One FIR has been registered against BJP city unit president Dheeraj Ghate, local youth wing chief Dushyant Mohol and 50 to 60 party workers. The second case names Congress city president Arvind Shinde, two other local leaders and some unidentified workers.

Police said protesters climbed walls near the Congress office and resorted to stone-pelting. In its complaint, the Congress alleged that BJP workers reached Congress Bhavan, raised provocative slogans and threw stones, injuring three party workers. The BJP, in its complaint, claimed that Congress activists retaliated with stone-pelting, injuring two BJP workers and two women police constables.

The controversy traces back to Sapkal’s remarks while referring to the valour of Shivaji Maharaj and the concept of Swarajya. Sapkal cited Tipu Sultan’s resistance against British rule as an example of a similar call to fight colonial forces, triggering strong reactions from the BJP.

Tensions were already high after a row on Saturday over a portrait of Tipu Sultan displayed in the office of the Malegaon Municipal Corporation’s deputy mayor, which was opposed by Shiv Sena corporators and some Hindu organisations. BJP workers later held protests in Pune, condemning Sapkal’s statement, culminating in Sunday’s clashes.