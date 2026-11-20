BJP, MNS spar at BMC house over Dia Mirza’s Diwali video
MNS corporator Yashwant Killedar questioned why the BMC objected to Mirza’s video being circulated on social media and why it failed to restore it despite the Bombay High Court directing the civic administration to put it back online
MUMBAI: At the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) general body meeting on Thursday, a heated exchange ensued between MNS and BJP corporators over the removal of actor Dia Mirza’s video appealing to citizens to celebrate an environmentally friendly Diwali.
MNS corporator Yashwant Killedar questioned why the BMC objected to Mirza’s video being circulated on social media and why it failed to restore it despite the Bombay High Court directing the civic administration to put it back online. He argued that the controversy undermined the awareness campaign, resulting in citizens bursting more firecrackers, including high-decibel and aerial fireworks, during this year’s Diwali.
“More than 500 fire-related incidents were reported during the Diwali period, of which around 350 were directly attributed to firecrackers. These incidents claimed two lives and left eight people injured,” he said, commending the Mumbai Fire Brigade personnel for their efforts in responding to the emergencies.
In response, BJP corporator Preeti Satam, accused Killedar of deliberately reviving an old issue, wasting the House’s time and undermining its dignity.
“They have deliberately brought up this issue, perhaps, because their own diya never lights up. They have wasted the time of this House and of Mumbaikars,” said Satam, questioning the link between the video’s removal and the increase in firecracker-related incidents.
She said rockets and aerial fireworks contributed to the accidents for which BJP cannot be held responsible.
Drawing a parallel with the armed forces, Satam said that just as soldiers protected the country, fire brigade personnel safeguarded Mumbai whenever fires broke out. Calling them the city’s unsung heroes, she congratulated the personnel for their service and urged corporators to focus on issues concerning Mumbaikars rather than waste the House’s time.
BJP corporator Vikram Rajput escalated the argument, questioning whether Killedar’s concern was genuinely about Dia Mirza, Diwali or the bursting of firecrackers. He accused Mirza “of consistently opposing the BJP government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi” and alleged that she had supported the “tukde-tukde groups with anti-national intentions” in the past. He further accused the Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS of opposing Hindu festivals to maintain their political association with the Congress.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORLinah Baliga
Leena Raghunath Baliga (byline: Linah Baliga) is Associate Editor with nearly two decades of experience in journalism,and has earlier worked with TOI, DNA and Mumbai Mirror specialising in civic affairs, urban governance and political reporting. Based in Mumbai, she has looked into the functioning of civic administration, public policy and governance, with a particular focus on the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), urban infrastructure, housing, redevelopment and city planning. Over the years, she has consistently reported on issues that directly impact citizens, including municipal administration, public health, BEST, environmental concerns, major infrastructure projects and state government policies affecting urban development. Her reporting combines on-ground reporting, making complex civic and governance issues accessible to readers while ensuring accountability in civic administration. She has extensively covered political developments that shape urban policy. Her work has also focused on redevelopment policies, affordable housing and the implementation of major infrastructure projects across Mumbai.She continues to chronicle the evolving and changing landscape of Asia's richest municipal corporation. When she isn't chasing stories or poring over civic documents, she enjoys dabbling in art and unwinding with music. An avid rock 'n' roll enthusiast, she has an anachronistic taste in music, with a playlist that happily skips across decades, filled with timeless classics.Read More
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