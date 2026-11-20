MUMBAI: At the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) general body meeting on Thursday, a heated exchange ensued between MNS and BJP corporators over the removal of actor Dia Mirza’s video appealing to citizens to celebrate an environmentally friendly Diwali. BJP, MNS spar at BMC house over Dia Mirza’s Diwali video

MNS corporator Yashwant Killedar questioned why the BMC objected to Mirza’s video being circulated on social media and why it failed to restore it despite the Bombay High Court directing the civic administration to put it back online. He argued that the controversy undermined the awareness campaign, resulting in citizens bursting more firecrackers, including high-decibel and aerial fireworks, during this year’s Diwali.

“More than 500 fire-related incidents were reported during the Diwali period, of which around 350 were directly attributed to firecrackers. These incidents claimed two lives and left eight people injured,” he said, commending the Mumbai Fire Brigade personnel for their efforts in responding to the emergencies.

In response, BJP corporator Preeti Satam, accused Killedar of deliberately reviving an old issue, wasting the House’s time and undermining its dignity.

“They have deliberately brought up this issue, perhaps, because their own diya never lights up. They have wasted the time of this House and of Mumbaikars,” said Satam, questioning the link between the video’s removal and the increase in firecracker-related incidents.

She said rockets and aerial fireworks contributed to the accidents for which BJP cannot be held responsible.

Drawing a parallel with the armed forces, Satam said that just as soldiers protected the country, fire brigade personnel safeguarded Mumbai whenever fires broke out. Calling them the city’s unsung heroes, she congratulated the personnel for their service and urged corporators to focus on issues concerning Mumbaikars rather than waste the House’s time.

BJP corporator Vikram Rajput escalated the argument, questioning whether Killedar’s concern was genuinely about Dia Mirza, Diwali or the bursting of firecrackers. He accused Mirza “of consistently opposing the BJP government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi” and alleged that she had supported the “tukde-tukde groups with anti-national intentions” in the past. He further accused the Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS of opposing Hindu festivals to maintain their political association with the Congress.