MUMBAI: The BMC has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Netherlands-based nonprofit The Ocean Cleanup to expand its efforts to prevent plastic and other floating waste from entering the Arabian Sea.

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Nine locations across Mumbai were identified for the deployment of interceptors that will trap the waste, in addition to the two existing ones at the Trombay and Malad creeks. The proposed new locations are: Dharavi-Dadar nullah, Piramal nullah, Gajdharbandh nullah, Mithi River, Trombay Creek, Kala Nagar nullah, Rajendra Nagar nullah, Mahul nullah and Malvani nullah.

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The two interceptor systems collected 119.5 tonnes of waste as of September – 102 tonnes from the Trombay creek and 17.5 tonnes from the Malad creek. They were installed at Subhash Nagar nullah in Trombay and Ramchandra nullah in Malad.

The interceptors – floating barriers anchored in a U-shape around the mouth of a small creek – trap floating waste in waterways before it reaches the sea. The initiative is being implemented in Mumbai with local partners.

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{{^usCountry}} The MoU was signed with the global nonprofit on Wednesday against the backdrop of the city’s challenge with plastic pollution. According to estimates by The Ocean Cleanup, Mumbai releases nearly 5 million kg of plastic waste into the Arabian Sea and the wider Indian Ocean every year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The MoU was signed with the global nonprofit on Wednesday against the backdrop of the city’s challenge with plastic pollution. According to estimates by The Ocean Cleanup, Mumbai releases nearly 5 million kg of plastic waste into the Arabian Sea and the wider Indian Ocean every year. {{/usCountry}}

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Boyan Slat, founder and chief executive officer of The Ocean Cleanup, said, “Having removed nearly 120 tonnes of waste, we have demonstrated what targeted river interception can achieve on the ground. Our partnership with the BMC will be instrumental in building on this progress, enabling us to expand into additional waterways and reach more sources of plastic pollution before waste can enter the ocean.”

Municipal commissioner Ashwini Bhide said the initiative complemented the BMC’s efforts towards sustainable waste management and protection of Mumbai’s coastal ecosystem. The civic body has installed trash booms at 14 locations to prevent waste from flowing downstream. Other interventions include trash nets at 11 locations and back-rack screens at Lovegrove and Irla.

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The initiative with Mumbai is part of The Ocean Cleanup’s 30 Cities Programme, which aims to reduce plastic emissions from some of the world’s most polluting cities into the oceans by up to a third by 2030.

United Way Mumbai, one of the local partners in the project, said it had been working with communities around the two existing installations to promote waste segregation and responsible disposal. It has sensitised over 700 households in Trombay and Malad, besides as well as college students across Mumbai.

Globally, The Ocean Cleanup says it has removed more than 69 million kg of waste from oceans and rivers and deployed 26 Interceptors across 12 countries.