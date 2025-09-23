MUMBAI: The Mumbai Congress on Monday alleged irregularities in the development of a prime plot worth ₹800 crore reserved for a civic staff colony at Juhu. BMC initiated Juhu plot development but hands it over to pvt builder: Varsha Gaikwad

“The BMC had initiated the development of the plot by appointing a contractor but then suddenly decided to hand it over for a slum rehabilitation project to be implemented by a private builder close to the BJP,” said Mumbai Congress chief Varsha Gaikwad.

The Mumbai North Central MP further alleged this move was intended to favour a particular builder close to the ruling party. BMC commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, however, claimed that a final decision on the matter was yet to be taken.

“A prime plot in Juhu measuring 48,407 square feet is being illegally handed over to a builder close to the ruling party under the name of SRA. The BMC, which owns the plot, approved the proposal in just four days,” Gaikwad alleged.

The Congress leader added that the land was originally reserved for a municipal employees’ colony, and the BMC had appointed a contractor for redevelopment of the existing colony. “The redevelopment scheme was being undertaken to rehabilitate the families of sanitation workers,” she said. “But with the fresh decision, the contractor has demanded compensation of ₹77 crore or 29,211 square feet of land in the same locality from the BMC.”

The contractor had been appointed after the Standing Committee approved the redevelopment proposal on May 5, 2021. Gaikwad pointed out that BMC records show that in January 2013, when in opposition, Devendra Fadnavis had demanded that the BMC itself should redevelop the plot.

The plot, located in the prime Juhu area of western Mumbai, is valued at ₹800 crore, according to Gaikwad, who has demanded a judicial probe.

BMC commissioner Bhushan Gagrani denied the charges, stating that no final decision had been made. “Whatever decision is taken, we will ensure that there is no loss to the BMC,” he said.

Gaikwad added that the BMC’s move follows a notification from the urban development department, which amended development control rules to allow private builders to execute SRA projects on public and BMC-owned plots. The notification was issued on July 3.

The builder submitted a representation to the BMC commissioner on April 8, 2025, based on which a proposal was put up for approval.

“The builder has proposed to hand over 561 tenements of 300 sq ft with all modern amenities free of cost in the same vicinity. It will pay ₹10.42 crore to the contractor and another ₹22 lakh as displacement allowances to the staff quarters. Displacement allowance of ₹20,000 per month per tenant with 10% annual increase will be given to all 55 existing tenants from July until new tenements are handed over, among other commitments,” states a report from the BMC’s deputy chief engineer (improvements).