BMC issues 102 stop-work notices to wood-fired bakeries

MUMBAI: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued stop-work notices to 102 bakeries across the city for failing to shift from coal- or wood-fired ovens to cleaner fuel options such as LPG, piped gas or electric ovens, as directed earlier by the Bombay High Court. Brihanmumbi Municipal Corporation headquarters (Hindustan Times)

According to officials from the BMC’s environment and climate change department, the civic body served notices to 354 of the city’s 593 licensed bakeries two years ago, asking them to transition to cleaner fuels. So far, 175 bakeries have switched to LPG, and 69 are in the process of transitioning. Eight bakeries have already shut down as they were unable to bear the cost of converting their operations.

Following the latest notices, members of the Bombay Bakers Association (BBA) met on Sunday, March 8, to discuss the issue. However, the association decided to defer any major decision until the end of Ramzan.

Bakery owners said the transition to cleaner fuel has imposed a significant financial burden on small establishments, many of which operate on thin profit margins.

Ashfaque Siddique, vice-president of the BBA’s south Mumbai unit, said the cost of using LPG has significantly increased operational expenses. “A traditional wood-fired oven costs around ₹2,500 a day to operate. In comparison, a commercial LPG cylinder costs about ₹1,800 and a bakery typically requires four to five cylinders daily, which pushes up production costs,” he said.

Siddique added that switching to electric ovens is not a viable option for many bakeries due to the high cost of equipment and electricity consumption, leaving LPG as the only practical alternative.

He also pointed out that while piped gas would be a more economical solution, many bakeries have been unable to obtain connections despite submitting applications. “The government had earlier assured subsidies and financial assistance for the transition, but those promises have not materialised,” he said.

The association estimates that nearly 3,000 bakeries are operating across Mumbai, many of them without formal licences.

Bakery owners also flagged concerns over the availability of LPG cylinders. Siddique said supply shortages have begun affecting production. “Most bakeries require at least four cylinders a day, but currently many can procure only two, which directly impacts output,” he said.