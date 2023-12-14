BMC, MHADA to replace over-50-year-old water pipeline in Vikhroli

MUMBAI: For residents of Kannamwar Nagar in Vikhroli East, an end to water pipeline leakages, which have been causing potholes and water shortages, finally seems to be in sight. The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) have come together to replace water pipelines in the area that are around 50 to 60 years old. The authorities of both agencies said that the BMC would replace the pipeline but the cost would be borne by MHADA.

As per the officials, MHADA and the BMC initially could not come to a consensus on the repairs and maintenance. (Praful Gangurde / HT Photo)

MHADA has received a ₹43-crore proposal from the civic body to replace the entire network of water pipelines in Kannamwar Nagar. The area has more than 265 buildings, and according to MHADA officials, many buildings are being redeveloped, which will further increase the burden on the water supply lines.

As per the officials, MHADA and the BMC initially could not come to a consensus on the repairs and maintenance. “The BMC has sent us a ₹43-crore proposal, but we feel that certain costs are unnecessary,” said a senior MHADA official. “The whole project can be executed for around ₹32 crore. We are likely to get the go-ahead within a week, after which MHADA will pay the money to BMC and work will commence.”

An official from MHADA said it was the responsibility of the local municipal corporation to take care of utility lines once MHADA had handed over the flats, which did not happen in this case. “The BMC refused to take the handover, as the pipelines are now old,” he said. “We will give this as a one-time cost and then it will be the BMC’s responsibility.”

HT in June had reported that underground pipeline leakages in Vikhroli East were causing potholes. Both BMC and MHADA officials had blamed each other. While MHADA said the BMC had refused to take charge of maintaining the pipeline, the civic body had said that roads could be repaired only after the pipelines were fixed by MHADA.

“We receive many complaints about pipeline leakages in Kannamwar Nagar every week,” said a BMC official. “Not only is there water wastage but the leakages are also causing water scarcity on many days. The proposal should be approved soon so that the issue is resolved.”

Advocate Ritesh Karkera, member of the Mumbai North Central District Forum and a resident of the area, said, “The drainage and water lines are very old, and repairs are carried out when it’s extremely necessary. We have highlighted the problems of water and drainage systems many times to the authorities. If a major revamp has been proposed, it’s a welcome decision.”